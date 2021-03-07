Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Would bringing back the Big 32 conference be welcomed in Montana prep basketball?
John Letasky: That would be cool. It would also be interesting to look at splitting Montana into two classifications for high school hoops.
Jeff Welsch: It'd be the best thing to happen in Montana high school hoops since Class C.
Victor Flores: As someone who wanted to see the Missoula Hellgate and Hardin boys play each other last year, I certainly wouldn't be against it.
Mike Scherting: I know former Billings Gazette sports writer Ed West would be doing leg kicks if that happened. And, yes, it would be welcomed overall, I believe.
Greg Rachac: Not sure how welcomed it'd be, but I'd be all for at least implementing single-elimination tournaments in each classification.
2. Keeping to that subject, how about a true all-class state wrestling tournament?
John Letasky: For individual weight classes, that might be fun. You'd have to separate the scores out by classification for team champions.
Jeff Welsch: Absolutely. A great wrestler is a great wrestler. I have to believe the best in AA and A would love to match up with some of the studs in B-C.
Victor Flores: I'm torn, but I lean yes because I'd be interested to see how small school wrestlers stack up against the bigger ones.
Mike Scherting: Any sport that leans more toward the individual could benefit from being all-class. I still believe sports like tennis, golf and wrestling should be split into individual and team elements anyway, with separate tourneys for each.
Greg Rachac: This one I can get behind. There would be some dream matchups across the board.
3. Do you like combined boys and girls state basketball tourneys or would separate events be better?
John Letasky: I did like the separate events, but now I'm used to the combined. Either way, but I'd start the title games earlier in the day.
Jeff Welsch: If having combined tournaments means scheduling would allow for The Big 32 to return, I say stay the course.
Victor Flores: I slightly prefer separate events, especially the way Idaho does it: all of the classifications, beginning with the smallest, play their championship games consecutively at the same venue.
Mike Scherting: Strictly from a media perspective, the combined events are easier for us to cover. Combined or not, though, I wish they were spread out over at least three weekends.
Greg Rachac: I'm partial to separate events. Let each of them have the spotlight for a weekend.
4. Would the MHSA member schools ever consider separate wrestling and volleyball tourneys again in a normal year?
John Letasky: I hope not. Having all of the wrestlers go at it at the Metra is one of the most exciting events in the state. I'm sure volleyball in Bozeman is an awesome atmosphere as well.
Jeff Welsch: One-site volleyball and wrestling creates big-time auras in big-time arenas (for Montana). Let's keep it that way.
Victor Flores: I doubt it. Even if they liked aspects of the separate setup, it will always be associated with the pandemic, and nobody wants that.
Mike Scherting: A few volleyball coaches I talked to liked having their "own" tournaments again. But I doubt we'll revert to separate tournaments for the two sports.
Greg Rachac: No. That ship has long since sailed.
5. Are you already dreading losing that extra hour of sleep next weekend?
John Letasky: Overall, I like daylight saving time and the early mornings and late evenings — but there is something special about standard time.
Jeff Welsch: Longer light means longer fishing days. Bring it on.
Victor Flores: The timing isn't great, considering how tired I'll be from state basketball. But it's a small price to pay for more sunlight.
Mike Scherting: I'll get it back at some point. Trust me.
Greg Rachac: Is there a rule that says I have to get up at a certain time?