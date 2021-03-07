Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Victor Flores: I'm torn, but I lean yes because I'd be interested to see how small school wrestlers stack up against the bigger ones.

Mike Scherting: Any sport that leans more toward the individual could benefit from being all-class. I still believe sports like tennis, golf and wrestling should be split into individual and team elements anyway, with separate tourneys for each.

Greg Rachac: This one I can get behind. There would be some dream matchups across the board.

3. Do you like combined boys and girls state basketball tourneys or would separate events be better?

John Letasky: I did like the separate events, but now I'm used to the combined. Either way, but I'd start the title games earlier in the day.

Jeff Welsch: If having combined tournaments means scheduling would allow for The Big 32 to return, I say stay the course.

Victor Flores: I slightly prefer separate events, especially the way Idaho does it: all of the classifications, beginning with the smallest, play their championship games consecutively at the same venue.