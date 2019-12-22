1. Would you have guessed when MSU was 4-7 in coach Jeff Choate's first year, the Bobcats would be where they are now?
John Letasky: It's kind of surprising. Reaching the semifinals is a good accomplishment. I'm sure the MSU coaching staff is already analyzing what went wrong Saturday in hopes of more improvement.
Jeff Welsch: No. With adequate resources, Montana State and Montana should be fighting for Big Sky titles and prominence every year.
Mike Scherting: No, so kudos. In state and in the conference, the Cats definitely have the momentum.
Victor Flores: MSU went 11-2 in 2012 and has basically hovered around .500 the rest of the decade, so I'm not shocked. But it would've been hard to predict the Cats would break their 35-year FCS semifinal drought this quickly.
Greg Rachac: Not a huge surprise considering how many close games they played those first two years. Four years is usually an accurate timeline.
2. In his second season back, Bobby Hauck said the Griz "might be two years ahead" of schedule in turning the program around. Are they?
John Letasky: The Griz were one bad game from the semifinals and they were in that bad game. The Griz will need a new QB, but that shouldn't be a problem.
Jeff Welsch: The Griz aren't that far removed from beating North Dakota State under Bob Stitt, so where they are now under Hauck seems about right.
Mike Scherting: Maybe? But judging by Saturday, both the Cats and Griz have plenty of catching up to do.
Victor Flores: I "might" agree with Hauck if he said that quote with more conviction.
Greg Rachac: How can you disagree? 10 wins and a berth in the quarterfinals in Year 2 seems like a really good pace.
3. Where does Drew Brees rank among the all-time great NFL quarterbacks?
John Letasky: I don't really like these top 10 lists. To Jeff's point, some of the quarterbacks in the 1980s and 1970s were pretty good, too. Let's just say Brees is an all-time great.
Jeff Welsch: The game has changed so much the numbers aren't a perfect barometer. As the crotchety old guy here, give me Johnny Unitas, Bart Starr, Dan Fouts, John Elway and Joe Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike Scherting: Right up there. The numbers say so.
Victor Flores: Easily top 10 and probably top 5. He's in the same group as Brady, Manning, Marino, Montana and Rodgers.
Greg Rachac: More talented than Brady but far less talented than Elway ... he's somewhere in the top 10.
4. Are you interested in the NBA games on Christmas Day?
John Letasky: Like Jeff, I'd like to see the league take a break on this holiday. I do follow the NBA, but on Christmas my thoughts are on other things.
Jeff Welsch: I boycott those games — well, I boycott all NBA games that aren't in June — because the entire league should have the day off.
Mike Scherting: Not normally, but with two great matchups this year in Bucks-Sixers and Clips-Lakes, yes.
Victor Flores: Always. Bucks-Sixers and Clippers-Lakers will probably be Conference Final previews.
Greg Rachac: It'll be on in the background. Do the Nuggets play?
5. So, have you finished your Christmas shopping yet?
John Letasky: I'm pretty sure I have. I always seem to complain about Christmas shopping, but must admit I'll kind of miss it when Christmastime is over.
Jeff Welsch: One more to go ...
Mike Scherting: Did you say "finished" or "started"?
Victor Flores: I just found out my brother's gift, which I ordered on the 8th, won't arrive until the 27th. Tis the season!
Greg Rachac: Right with you on that, Scherting!