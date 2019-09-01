{{featured_button_text}}
114th Bobcat-Grizzly football game

Grizzly running back Jordan Canada stretches to cross the end zone as the Bobcats' Robert Marshall wraps him up during the 114th Bobcat-Grizzly football game in 2014. In this week's Five on Five, the panelists discuss the best rivalry in college football. 

 Associated Press

1. What is the best rivalry in college football? 

John Letasky: I live in Montana, so I love Cats-Griz and Rocky-Carroll. But, I'm going with Alabama-Auburn. 

Jeff Welsch: Why, Cat-Griz of course. I know where I live.

Joe Kusek: Easily Northern Illinois vs. Ball State.

Mike Scherting: Um, yeah, Cat-Griz. Like Jeff said.

Victor Flores: UCF-UConn. Civil conFLiCT, baby!

2. Why is participation in youth baseball rising, while participation in youth soccer and football is declining? 

John Letasky: Participation in youth baseball was bound to come around. For youth sports, you can't beat baseball and basketball. 

Jeff Welsch: Let's see, two of the three result in damaged brain cells. The third can be played with a stick and a sock on a sandlot or city street.

Joe Kusek: Use your head.

Mike Scherting: Let's just hope all those young 'uns are working on more than launch angle and exit velo, because I can't watch much more of a home run-or-bust game.

Victor Flores: I couldn't find specific numbers from the study in question, so I'm hesitant to read too much into it. But head injuries (or lack thereof, in baseball's case) have probably played a role.

3. Has Andrew Luck played his last down in the NFL? 

John Letasky: Despite all the speculation that Luck will one day return, I'm going to say Luck is permanently retired from playing the game. 

Jeff Welsch: It's in his best interest, but after Indy fans booed him if he does come back I hope he throws six TDs against the Colts in his return.

Joe Kusek: I sure hope so. Let him be happy and enjoy life relatively healthy.

Mike Scherting: He sounded like a broken athlete, and not just physically. It seemed like football is out of his system.

Victor Flores: Yes. He loved football, by all accounts, and worked his butt off to come back from previous injuries. He might've feared he'd never be healthy/effective again if he kept playing.

4. What storylines are you following with the NFL season beginning Thursday? 

John Letasky: I'm excited to see how the Vic Fangio era begins in Denver and to see how Joe Flacco performs. The Packers-Bears game on Thursday is a great way to start the season. 

Jeff Welsch: Over-under on when Denver gives up on its quarterback — Week 5.

Joe Kusek: The Chicago Bears kicking saga will be a never-ending story.

Mike Scherting: The only thing I care about in the NFL is watching the Packers beat the Bears and Vikings. 

Victor Flores: The Browns are the only team that excites me from a pure football perspective. The new pass interference review rule is interesting in a masochistic way. 

5. Any Labor Day plans? 

John Letasky: After a work shift, I hope to be able to catch a baseball game on TV and enjoy some time with family members. Perhaps a game of cards. 

Jeff Welsch: Trout are calling my name; only question is whether it's the Big Hole, Madison, Gallatin or the 'Stone.

Joe Kusek: My wife is in Alaska visiting the oldest daughter and the youngest has a "Young Frankenstein" rehearsal at Billings Studio Theatre. Hello, couch.

Mike Scherting: My daughter is on an endless loop of watching the three Descendants movies, so I hope it isn't that.

Victor Flores: Working. Don't say I never did anything for you, John.

