1. What is the best rivalry in college football?
John Letasky: I live in Montana, so I love Cats-Griz and Rocky-Carroll. But, I'm going with Alabama-Auburn.
Jeff Welsch: Why, Cat-Griz of course. I know where I live.
Joe Kusek: Easily Northern Illinois vs. Ball State.
Mike Scherting: Um, yeah, Cat-Griz. Like Jeff said.
Victor Flores: UCF-UConn. Civil conFLiCT, baby!
2. Why is participation in youth baseball rising, while participation in youth soccer and football is declining?
John Letasky: Participation in youth baseball was bound to come around. For youth sports, you can't beat baseball and basketball.
Jeff Welsch: Let's see, two of the three result in damaged brain cells. The third can be played with a stick and a sock on a sandlot or city street.
Joe Kusek: Use your head.
Mike Scherting: Let's just hope all those young 'uns are working on more than launch angle and exit velo, because I can't watch much more of a home run-or-bust game.
Victor Flores: I couldn't find specific numbers from the study in question, so I'm hesitant to read too much into it. But head injuries (or lack thereof, in baseball's case) have probably played a role.
3. Has Andrew Luck played his last down in the NFL?
John Letasky: Despite all the speculation that Luck will one day return, I'm going to say Luck is permanently retired from playing the game.
Jeff Welsch: It's in his best interest, but after Indy fans booed him if he does come back I hope he throws six TDs against the Colts in his return.
Joe Kusek: I sure hope so. Let him be happy and enjoy life relatively healthy.
Mike Scherting: He sounded like a broken athlete, and not just physically. It seemed like football is out of his system.
Victor Flores: Yes. He loved football, by all accounts, and worked his butt off to come back from previous injuries. He might've feared he'd never be healthy/effective again if he kept playing.
4. What storylines are you following with the NFL season beginning Thursday?
John Letasky: I'm excited to see how the Vic Fangio era begins in Denver and to see how Joe Flacco performs. The Packers-Bears game on Thursday is a great way to start the season.
Jeff Welsch: Over-under on when Denver gives up on its quarterback — Week 5.
Joe Kusek: The Chicago Bears kicking saga will be a never-ending story.
Mike Scherting: The only thing I care about in the NFL is watching the Packers beat the Bears and Vikings.
Victor Flores: The Browns are the only team that excites me from a pure football perspective. The new pass interference review rule is interesting in a masochistic way.
5. Any Labor Day plans?
John Letasky: After a work shift, I hope to be able to catch a baseball game on TV and enjoy some time with family members. Perhaps a game of cards.
Jeff Welsch: Trout are calling my name; only question is whether it's the Big Hole, Madison, Gallatin or the 'Stone.
Joe Kusek: My wife is in Alaska visiting the oldest daughter and the youngest has a "Young Frankenstein" rehearsal at Billings Studio Theatre. Hello, couch.
Mike Scherting: My daughter is on an endless loop of watching the three Descendants movies, so I hope it isn't that.
Victor Flores: Working. Don't say I never did anything for you, John.