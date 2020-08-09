Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. What will become of the XFL with The Rock becoming league owner?

John Letasky: The XFL was doing OK before the this crummy virus disrupted everything. But, I don't know if The Rock can do anything more for the league than Vince McMahon did.

Jeff Welsch: I know we're craving a little football these days, but I'm not seeing this as the filler for a gaping cultural hole.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Continuing the connection to pro wrestling I see. Just seems fitting.

Mike Scherting: You know, it could go either way. He could make it a reputable league, or it could become theater.

Victor Flores: Considering how much he helped the "Fast and Furious" franchise, I'm sure the XFL will enjoy massive success (which, in the XFL's case, would be one full season).

2. Would a Cats-Griz Brawl of the Wild football game catch your attention in the spring?

John Letasky: Sure, but not like it would in the fall. Football is meant for the fall. Spring is meant for baseball, fishing, gardening, golf, projects and having outdoors fun again.