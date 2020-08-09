Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What will become of the XFL with The Rock becoming league owner?
John Letasky: The XFL was doing OK before the this crummy virus disrupted everything. But, I don't know if The Rock can do anything more for the league than Vince McMahon did.
Jeff Welsch: I know we're craving a little football these days, but I'm not seeing this as the filler for a gaping cultural hole.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Continuing the connection to pro wrestling I see. Just seems fitting.
Mike Scherting: You know, it could go either way. He could make it a reputable league, or it could become theater.
Victor Flores: Considering how much he helped the "Fast and Furious" franchise, I'm sure the XFL will enjoy massive success (which, in the XFL's case, would be one full season).
2. Would a Cats-Griz Brawl of the Wild football game catch your attention in the spring?
John Letasky: Sure, but not like it would in the fall. Football is meant for the fall. Spring is meant for baseball, fishing, gardening, golf, projects and having outdoors fun again.
Jeff Welsch: Of course, and let me suggest they truck in a few tons of snow from the Arctic just to ensure authenticity.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm with Victor. I don't think Montanans really care when or where that game is played as long as it's played.
Mike Scherting: Absence makes the heart grow fonder, no?
Victor Flores: That game could be played in Havre in early February and Cat and Griz fans would still clamor to buy tickets.
3. Was it the right decision by NCAA D-II and D-III to cancel fall sports championships?
John Letasky: I'll leave that up for historians in future generations to decide.
Jeff Welsch: Yes. And if we don't get smart about this virus, it's going to happen again in the winter ... and spring ... and fall 2021.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I don't really think they had much of a choice.
Mike Scherting: Will we ever know if any decision concerning COVID-19 is "right"? It does seem prudent.
Victor Flores: Yes, and it will sadly be one of many similar decisions we see this fall.
4. Do any of the young tennis players or golfers have you more interested in either game?
John Letasky: Not really. I'm more into what players like Phil, Tiger, Federer and Serena do in the twilight of their careers.
Jeff Welsch: Frankly, the virus has tempered my enthusiasm for any sport. Even those playing feel so ... temporary.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I think it would take more than that to up my interest level in either sport.
Mike Scherting: Sorry to say ... no. I want the Johnny Mac-Jimmy Connors-Bjorn Borg era back.
Victor Flores: Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most entertaining golfers in years. He hits insanely long drives and has become a bit of a villain. For tennis, I'm excited to see how Coco Gauff develops (she's 16!).
5. What was your favorite cartoon as a child?
John Letasky: Overall, probably The Smurfs. But, for awhile there was the G.I. Joe cartoon, the Hulk Hogan cartoon, Yogi Bear, The Flintstones and The Jetsons.
Jeff Welsch: Welp, gonna date myself here, but hands down it was Johnny Quest.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Duck Tales.
Mike Scherting: I was usually too excited for the Saturday baseball game of the week to come on TV to think much about cartoons. If I had a favorite, though, it was Scooby Doo. "Scoooby!" "Shaaagy!"
Victor Flores: Spongebob, easily. Shout out to The Fairly OddParents, too.
