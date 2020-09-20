Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Victor Flores: It will be interesting to see how/if postseason strategy changes under this new format. I suspect aces will be as important as ever, if not more.

Greg Rachac: Yes. The Astros may have used buzzers and trash cans to gain an edge, but they still had a ridiculous rotation.

3. After Week No. 1 of the NFL, which franchise is already starting to think about changing quarterbacks?

John Letasky: I have a feeling this is going to be another year where everyone is speculating on the Broncos changing coaches and QBs.

Jeff Welsch: With rookie Joe Burrow tossing 61 passes Thursday for the Bengals, they might need a change just so he won't need Tommy John surgery in another week.

Mike Scherting: Seems Ryan Fitzpatrick is always one bad half away from losing his job. And with Tua on the Dolphins' bench, it might be just one bad quarter.

Victor Flores: My favorite team has to be nervous about Jimmy G. Super Bowl windows are usually short, so the 49ers can't wait much longer to figure out if he's good enough.

Greg Rachac: Buccaneers. Ha! My real question: When do the Dolphins turn to Tua?