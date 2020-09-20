Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the Big Ten make the right decision to switch back to a fall football season?
John Letasky: Yes. The presidents and Big Ten officials must be confident at this point in order to reverse course.
Jeff Welsch: Another example of a tail wagging the dog in our culture.
Mike Scherting: Seems odd to me that we're able to rush testing for college athletes, but not the rest of the student population. What does that say about our institutions?
Victor Flores: No, but it's hardly surprising. So many Americans are prioritizing money and short-term satisfaction over public health. This is one of many examples.
Greg Rachac: Apparently they'll have the rapid-response testing in place to do it. Kudos. But what about the rest of us?
2. With the change in the postseason format this year, will having a true pitching ace be as important?
John Letasky: It could be, but overall with fewer days off the playoffs might actually resemble a regular season — until the Fall Classic.
Jeff Welsch: Give me an ace and I'll like my chances to be crowned king, Jack.
Mike Scherting: Having a true pitching ace or two will never not be important.
Victor Flores: It will be interesting to see how/if postseason strategy changes under this new format. I suspect aces will be as important as ever, if not more.
Greg Rachac: Yes. The Astros may have used buzzers and trash cans to gain an edge, but they still had a ridiculous rotation.
3. After Week No. 1 of the NFL, which franchise is already starting to think about changing quarterbacks?
John Letasky: I have a feeling this is going to be another year where everyone is speculating on the Broncos changing coaches and QBs.
Jeff Welsch: With rookie Joe Burrow tossing 61 passes Thursday for the Bengals, they might need a change just so he won't need Tommy John surgery in another week.
Mike Scherting: Seems Ryan Fitzpatrick is always one bad half away from losing his job. And with Tua on the Dolphins' bench, it might be just one bad quarter.
Victor Flores: My favorite team has to be nervous about Jimmy G. Super Bowl windows are usually short, so the 49ers can't wait much longer to figure out if he's good enough.
Greg Rachac: Buccaneers. Ha! My real question: When do the Dolphins turn to Tua?
4. Would you have thought the Red Sox and Nationals would be two of the worst teams in baseball this year?
John Letasky: It is surprising considering Washington is the defending champs and the Red Sox are usually contenders.
Jeff Welsch: In a world where up is down, right is left and I half expect the sun to rise in the West, normalcy is the only upset any more.
Mike Scherting: I had no expectations in this 60-game sprint. Anything was, and still is, possible. Well, not anything. Pittsburgh isn't making the playoffs.
Victor Flores: The depths of Boston's struggles are surprising, but the Nats' current record (19-31) is the same as it was through 50 games last season when they had Anthony Rendon and fans in the stands.
Greg Rachac: In a season like this? No. Frankly I'm surprised they've been able to make it work at all.
5. Who was a celebrity when you were younger that you are surprised is still a celebrity today?
John Letasky: Not necessarily surprising, but I'm saying Iron Mike Tyson. I still hear some reference his Nintendo game and Tyson's still on commercials, and has the comeback fight with Roy Jones Jr.
Jeff Welsch: I was 9 when Jane Fonda lit up the screen in Barbarella in 1968 and I still marvel at her energy — and acting chops — today.
Mike Scherting: How far back do you want me to go, because most of the celebrities who were around when I was young have passed on. I'm old, man.
Victor Flores: I did not expect The Rock to become one of the world's biggest movie stars.
Greg Rachac: Top Gun is one of the first blockbusters I remember. Amazing to me that a sequel is coming out 35 years later. Tom's done well for himself.
