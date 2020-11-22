Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What did you miss most about Cat-Griz week?
John Letasky: First of all, the game, but also the buildup to the Brawl and learning more about the tremendous athletes on both teams.
Jeff Welsch: The feeling of normalcy.
Lindsay Rossmiller: In the midst of all the trash-talking, I always find the sense of camaraderie fascinating. It's this thing that Montanans share regardless of their side of the Divide.
Mario Small: Sorry, I remain unaffiliated in terms of a "side." I am fond of the 1990s era of UM football with the likes of Dave Dickenson and Yohance Humphrey to name a couple.
Greg Rachac: I won't miss the closed practices and generic quotes, but the atmosphere, the fans and the pageantry can't be replaced.
2. Did the NFL do the right thing in moving all teams into intensive COVID-19 protocol?
John Letasky: Yes, and while there will be road bumps, at least the season should continue.
Jeff Welsch: We can't be intensive enough when it comes to COVID-19. Not being intensive enough has put winter sports in jeopardy.
Lindsay Rossmiller: It's clearly in their best interest to be able to continue to play which they have to do to continue generating revenue.
Mario Small: Yes! Lets get the numbers down! Set a social standard. Keep making educated decisions based on facts and empirical evidence.
Greg Rachac: As things get worse, there is no alternative.
3. Will the hiring of Kim Ng as Miami Marlins GM open the door for other women to have similar roles in sports management?
John Letasky: It should. There is pressure on her for the Marlins to produce, but patience should be allowed as all general managers stumble at some point. I wish her the best of luck.
Jeff Welsch: That it took this long for the door to open is staggering indictment of our sports culture.
Lindsay Rossmiller: The pressure to be the first in anything carries immense pressure. I'm rooting for her.
Mario Small: Definitely! We are heading in the right direction for complete unbiased perspective. GO MLB! GO USA!
Greg Rachac: This is a big deal and I applaud it. Hope she builds a winner in Miami.
4. How many NFL games will you actually watch on Thanksgiving?
John Letasky: Maybe none. I'm sure someone will turn on the TV to watch, but for me on Thanksgiving the action might just be background noise.
Jeff Welsch: What would Thanksgiving be without my Detroit Lions blowing a fourth-quarter lead just as aroma of turkey wafts from the kitchen?
Lindsay Rossmiller: Considering I had to look up who's playing, probably very few.
Mario Small: I have never been a Thanksgiving football fanatic. Love some highlights though.
Greg Rachac: There's some intrigue to that Baltimore-Pittsburgh matchup. Are the Steelers really as good as their record suggests? Hmmm.
5. If hypothetically there ever was a turkey shortage, what would you substitute as the main entree for Thanksgiving dinner?
John Letasky: We'd have to buy a turkey tag and go hunting for a wild turkey and an old-fashioned Thanksgiving.
Jeff Welsch: If that were to happen, I'd be selling permits to hunt my backyard. But, I digress. I'll take a bison steak on the grill, thank you.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Can I just increase my mashed potato intake?
Mario Small: Tacos.
Greg Rachac: Is the McRib still available?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!