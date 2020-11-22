Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What did you miss most about Cat-Griz week?

John Letasky: First of all, the game, but also the buildup to the Brawl and learning more about the tremendous athletes on both teams.

Jeff Welsch: The feeling of normalcy.

Lindsay Rossmiller: In the midst of all the trash-talking, I always find the sense of camaraderie fascinating. It's this thing that Montanans share regardless of their side of the Divide.

Mario Small: Sorry, I remain unaffiliated in terms of a "side." I am fond of the 1990s era of UM football with the likes of Dave Dickenson and Yohance Humphrey to name a couple.

Greg Rachac: I won't miss the closed practices and generic quotes, but the atmosphere, the fans and the pageantry can't be replaced.

2. Did the NFL do the right thing in moving all teams into intensive COVID-19 protocol?

John Letasky: Yes, and while there will be road bumps, at least the season should continue.

Jeff Welsch: We can't be intensive enough when it comes to COVID-19. Not being intensive enough has put winter sports in jeopardy.