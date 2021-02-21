BIllings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Is the idea of competing in two football seasons in one calendar year too much to ask of college players?
Jeff Welsch: Yes.
Mike Scherting: I'll admit, I fell for the "hey, spring football would be cool" line of thinking. But on further reflection, a spring and then fall season is way too much to ask.
Victor Flores: Yes, especially considering the pandemic will still be serious during the first season and should be much less severe (knock on all the wood) during the second.
Mario Small: I am a traditionalist when it comes to certain things. It wasn't broke, so why mess with it.
Greg Rachac: Let's put it this way: The Bobcats and Grizzlies made the right choice to sit this one out.
2. How will Carson Wentz fare as the new QB in Indianapolis?
Jeff Welsch: Well, the cheesesteaks won't be as good but at least he won't get booed for the way he hands out candy to kids with the Easter Bunny.
Mike Scherting: This seems to be one of those change-of-scenery kind of deals. Health is key for him.
Victor Flores: Better than Philly, at least. The Colts are strong in every area. My biggest question is, will he stay healthy?
Mario Small: Maybe this will be the change of scenery the former North Dakota State star needs to revitalize his career.
Greg Rachac: Reuniting with Frank Reich could be a big shot in the arm. Remember: Wentz has really only had one sub-par season so far in his career.
3. Were the Padres smart to give Fernando Tatis Jr. a 14-year contract?
Jeff Welsch: No way this contract is so rock-solid that one party won't figure a way to get out from under it eventually. I mean, it's not like they signed up for cable TV.
Mike Scherting: The Padres will get his prime years, and if giving him a 14-year deal gets them there, that's all they care about.
Victor Flores: A deal that long is always risky because injuries, short primes and other negative outcomes constantly loom. But he's so good, I bet this contract will look like a bargain by the end of it.
Mario Small: We will see by mid-contract if this was a good or great deal. The Padres obviously believe in their investment.
Greg Rachac: You want to keep your stars, obviously. But this will eventually bog down the Padres and it will be tough to stay competitive. Happens every time.
4. Does Gonzaga have what it takes to win the men's basketball title this year?
Jeff Welsch: Only Gonzaga and Baylor have what it takes, and either way the title comes with an asterisk. No way blue bloods like Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State perform this miserably in a non-COVID season.
Mike Scherting: I mean, this question is every year lately, no? The Zags have the talent, but like all tournament championship teams, they need some bounces to go their way, too.
Victor Flores: The Zags have had what it takes for years. It's bound to happen at some point, and everything seems to be lining up for them this season.
Mario Small: Definitely. The upper American west has been growing in collegiate recruitment popularity. Oregon, Washington, the AAU scene is strong in this region.
Greg Rachac: Absolutely. If the Zags don't do it this year, will they ever?
5. Trading cards are booming again. Any thoughts of digging out your old collection and selling for big bucks?
Jeff Welsch: If I go searching for the collection I stashed in boxes more than 40 years ago — '69 Nolan Ryan rookie card included — I've a feeling I'll want to book one or both of my parents on a one-way excursion to Myanmar.
Mike Scherting: I might have a box or two around here somewhere. How much would you give me just on a cold sale, without either one of us knowing what's inside?
Victor Flores: Definitely, but I have barely thought about my cards since I was in high school, so I fear my parents got rid of them.
Mario Small: You bet! I love those days. NBA Hoops, Skybox, Fleer, Topps? I remember pedaling my way to Diamond Dave's in the Heights to get the latest and greatest.
Greg Rachac: It makes you think. What's the market price for a stash of 1980s Karl Mecklenburg cards?