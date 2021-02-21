BIllings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Victor Flores: Better than Philly, at least. The Colts are strong in every area. My biggest question is, will he stay healthy?

Mario Small: Maybe this will be the change of scenery the former North Dakota State star needs to revitalize his career.

Greg Rachac: Reuniting with Frank Reich could be a big shot in the arm. Remember: Wentz has really only had one sub-par season so far in his career.

3. Were the Padres smart to give Fernando Tatis Jr. a 14-year contract?

Jeff Welsch: No way this contract is so rock-solid that one party won't figure a way to get out from under it eventually. I mean, it's not like they signed up for cable TV.

Mike Scherting: The Padres will get his prime years, and if giving him a 14-year deal gets them there, that's all they care about.

Victor Flores: A deal that long is always risky because injuries, short primes and other negative outcomes constantly loom. But he's so good, I bet this contract will look like a bargain by the end of it.

Mario Small: We will see by mid-contract if this was a good or great deal. The Padres obviously believe in their investment.