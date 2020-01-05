1. How will David Stern be remembered?
John Letasky: As one of the greatest commissioners in the history of all of sports.
Jeff Welsch: Magic and Bird saved the NBA, but David Stern wasn't far behind. The guy was accessible to the media, too. RIP to a dynamic force.
Mario Small: He entered the league in great company. Jordan, Barkley, Stockton, and Olajuwon. He commissioned during the NBA's most prolific media era with Bird and Magic, the Dream Teams, and Jordan Rules.
Mike Scherting: I still remember having to watch NBA Finals games on tape delay. So I'll remember him for bringing the league into the light.
Greg Rachac: He understood star power, media markets and the power of television. He (and MJ) put the league on a global stage.
2. Will Oklahoma's showing in the Peach Bowl be a setback for Big 12 teams in future CFP selections?
John Letasky: I know people get worked up about too many SEC teams in there, but if this is all the Big 12 has, let's get another SEC team or a Pac-12 team.
Jeff Welsch: They should just lock Ohio State and Clemson into two spots and let the SEC duke it out for the final two every year.
Mario Small: I thought this was Division 1 best of the best. If you're not No. 1, you're last. I see no setbacks.
Mike Scherting: Well, the Sooners were 0-2 before this blowout so if the damage hadn't been done by now ...
Greg Rachac: Huh. I just assumed they picked the four most-deserving teams. Pretty gullible thinking.
3. How are your early Super Bowl predictions looking?
John Letasky: Both the Packers and Patriots made the playoffs, but as I type this New England still had a game to play Saturday.
Jeff Welsch: If the Broncos had just signed Tim Tebow or Colin Kaepernick like I suggested, we'd all be on the Orange Super Bowl Express right now.
Mario Small: 49ers have been in spotlight for some time this season. Love them or hate them, they have been on this fella's radar for awhile. Seattle is my darkhorse.
Mike Scherting: Please listen to the smooth jazz stylings of Kenny G while I look back on my picks and see what they were ... yep, I'm still golden.
Greg Rachac: Predictions are out the window. My only hope is that Glendive's Mike Person can get there with the 49ers.
4. Which NFL team has the most work to do in the offseason in order to turn things around?
John Letasky: The Cowboys seem to need some help. But, overall it's probably the Bengals or Panthers.
Jeff Welsch: If my old team the Detroit Lions were to really knuckle down, 5-11 is within reach.
Mario Small: Detroit has had a decade's worth of off-seasons to break and shake their misfortune.
Mike Scherting: Seems the Bengals are looking a long ways up.
Greg Rachac: The Cowboys are a dumpster fire and have been for years. Don't let 8-8 fool you. The common denominator is Jerry Jones.
5. Now that the holidays have passed, what dates are circled on your calendar?
John Letasky: I always look forward to spring. You have to love that magical time of the year.
Jeff Welsch: March 24 and 28, the four days annually where I'm three years younger than my wife instead of two. And no, I don't mention that in her presence. Much.
Mario Small: The birth of my brother's first child. Some time in March.
Mike Scherting: I know I should say the birthdays of my father, my daughter and my wife, which all happen in the span of a week in January. But they're really the day when catchers and pitchers report and then Opening Day.
Greg Rachac: The Rockies' home opener is always the annual highlight of the spring. No looking past that.