Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What's the biggest story of the Olympics so far?
John Letasky: Locally, it's got to be Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland and the U.S. team competing in the women's rugby sevens tourney.
Bill Bighaus: Most likely the plight of Simone Biles, but these Games overall are going on without me in front of my TV.
Mario Small: The medal count between China and Ol' Glory is my go-to when I look at the daily results.
Victor Flores: Biles' absence, which is probably related to the biggest macro story: the one-year delay, the lack of spectators and the overall pall caused by the pandemic.
Greg Rachac: Clearly, the mental health aspect of competition has emerged as the No. 1 story, along with a weird lack of empathy from some pundits.
2. Did the new Billings indoor football team make the right choice in picking the Outlaws as its nickname?
John Letasky: It sounds like the name resonates with the Billings fans still, so yes.
Bill Bighaus: These are not my Outlaws.
Mario Small: I think so. Your average Billings fan can pick up that name and run with it.
Victor Flores: It reminds me of the SuperSonics, which will be the NBA team's name if/when Seattle gets another squad. I like that consistency, so I'm good with the Outlaws.
Greg Rachac: I wonder. Especially with the way things ended last time. Probably could have used a re-brand. But fans obviously like it.
3. Are the Big Sky football preseason polls on the right track?
John Letasky: There's no reason to believe they aren't and if that's the case it will be a fun year for college football fans in the Treasure State.
Bill Bighaus: I would have liked to see Eastern Washington ranked a little higher.
Mario Small: I believe so. Same song and dance up here in the Big Sky this year unless there is a dark horse.
Victor Flores: I'm a media poll voter, so I'm biased, but media members and coaches are at least in the ballpark. That written, this is a really tough season to predict, considering how last season played out.
Greg Rachac: No reason not to pick the traditional powers at the top, but there's always a surprise, like Sacramento State in 2019.
4. What should Rocky Mountain College look for in a new athletic director?
John Letasky: Maybe they have a good candidate in the interim role in either Laurie Kelly or Bobby Beers. MSUB seems to have made a solid choice in Michael Bazemore.
Bill Bighaus: I think Rocky has already got the perfect candidate in its midst. Laurie Kelly is simply a dynamo, loaded with knowledge and personality.
Mario Small: I would like to see someone chosen from the area as well as more student-athletes. I feel the NAIA is the perfect level to showcase local teams and talent on the national collegiate scene.
Victor Flores: Greg nailed the tough truth; this is not an easy job. Rocky needs someone it knows will embrace every aspect of the position.
Greg Rachac: Someone with the student-athletes' best interests in mind — and the willingness to work a difficult job for too many hours and not enough money.
5. Would you support a water theme park in Billings or the surrounding area?
John Letasky: That would be awesome. Many would enjoy it. I might even be tempted to go a few times.
Bill Bighaus: That would require me to overcome two of my biggest fears: water and sun.
Mario Small: Yes! Billings' "Raging Rims Water Park"! I can see it now. "Midland Empire Megasplash," "Yellowstone Supersonic Slides," I could go on. The Big Timber Water Slide theme song still rings in my head.
Victor Flores: Considering how hot it's been (and will continue to be), it might be hard to get through a Billings summer without one.
Greg Rachac: Absolutely. But let me guess: Too many people would oppose it because god forbid we have nice things.