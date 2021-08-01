 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five
alert

Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What's the biggest story of the Olympics so far?

John Letasky: Locally, it's got to be Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland and the U.S. team competing in the women's rugby sevens tourney. 

Bill Bighaus: Most likely the plight of Simone Biles, but these Games overall are going on without me in front of my TV.

Mario Small: The medal count between China and Ol' Glory is my go-to when I look at the daily results.

Victor Flores: Biles' absence, which is probably related to the biggest macro story: the one-year delay, the lack of spectators and the overall pall caused by the pandemic.

Greg Rachac: Clearly, the mental health aspect of competition has emerged as the No. 1 story, along with a weird lack of empathy from some pundits.

2. Did the new Billings indoor football team make the right choice in picking the Outlaws as its nickname? 

John Letasky: It sounds like the name resonates with the Billings fans still, so yes. 

Bill Bighaus: These are not my Outlaws.

Mario Small: I think so. Your average Billings fan can pick up that name and run with it. 

Victor Flores: It reminds me of the SuperSonics, which will be the NBA team's name if/when Seattle gets another squad. I like that consistency, so I'm good with the Outlaws.

Greg Rachac: I wonder. Especially with the way things ended last time. Probably could have used a re-brand. But fans obviously like it.

3. Are the Big Sky football preseason polls on the right track?

John Letasky: There's no reason to believe they aren't and if that's the case it will be a fun year for college football fans in the Treasure State. 

Bill Bighaus: I would have liked to see Eastern Washington ranked a little higher.

Mario Small: I believe so. Same song and dance up here in the Big Sky this year unless there is a dark horse.

Victor Flores: I'm a media poll voter, so I'm biased, but media members and coaches are at least in the ballpark. That written, this is a really tough season to predict, considering how last season played out. 

Greg Rachac: No reason not to pick the traditional powers at the top, but there's always a surprise, like Sacramento State in 2019.

4. What should Rocky Mountain College look for in a new athletic director? 

John Letasky: Maybe they have a good candidate in the interim role in either Laurie Kelly or Bobby Beers. MSUB seems to have made a solid choice in Michael Bazemore. 

Bill Bighaus: I think Rocky has already got the perfect candidate in its midst. Laurie Kelly is simply a dynamo, loaded with knowledge and personality.

Mario Small: I would like to see someone chosen from the area as well as more student-athletes. I feel the NAIA is the perfect level to showcase local teams and talent on the national collegiate scene.

Victor Flores: Greg nailed the tough truth; this is not an easy job. Rocky needs someone it knows will embrace every aspect of the position.

Greg Rachac: Someone with the student-athletes' best interests in mind — and the willingness to work a difficult job for too many hours and not enough money. 

5. Would you support a water theme park in Billings or the surrounding area? 

John Letasky: That would be awesome. Many would enjoy it. I might even be tempted to go a few times. 

Bill Bighaus: That would require me to overcome two of my biggest fears: water and sun.

Mario Small: Yes! Billings' "Raging Rims Water Park"! I can see it now. "Midland Empire Megasplash," "Yellowstone Supersonic Slides," I could go on. The Big Timber Water Slide theme song still rings in my head.

Victor Flores: Considering how hot it's been (and will continue to be), it might be hard to get through a Billings summer without one.

Greg Rachac: Absolutely. But let me guess: Too many people would oppose it because god forbid we have nice things.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team from Montana

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News