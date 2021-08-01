Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

John Letasky: Maybe they have a good candidate in the interim role in either Laurie Kelly or Bobby Beers. MSUB seems to have made a solid choice in Michael Bazemore.

Bill Bighaus: I think Rocky has already got the perfect candidate in its midst. Laurie Kelly is simply a dynamo, loaded with knowledge and personality.

Mario Small: I would like to see someone chosen from the area as well as more student-athletes. I feel the NAIA is the perfect level to showcase local teams and talent on the national collegiate scene.

Victor Flores: Greg nailed the tough truth; this is not an easy job. Rocky needs someone it knows will embrace every aspect of the position.

Greg Rachac: Someone with the student-athletes' best interests in mind — and the willingness to work a difficult job for too many hours and not enough money.

5. Would you support a water theme park in Billings or the surrounding area?

John Letasky: That would be awesome. Many would enjoy it. I might even be tempted to go a few times.

Bill Bighaus: That would require me to overcome two of my biggest fears: water and sun.