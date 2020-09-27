Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Instead of fining coaches for not wearing their masks, should the NFL suspend them?

John Letasky: No. Most are probably doing the best they can under the circumstances. Maybe the team owner, or commissioner, could just privately remind them.

Jeff Welsch: They should be required to spend an evening — socially distanced, of course — in a COVID-19 ward at a local hospital for each transgression.

Mario Small: No, but as a tax paying American it is grossly insane to to give away that amount of money for fines. For what? A political statement? It would take me three years to make that amount.

Bill Bighaus: That might be going a bit too far. The $100,000 fine should be enough incentive to remain masked up.

Greg Rachac: If it's so difficult, wear a face shield a la Andy Reid. For the comedic effect if nothing else.

2. NFL great Gale Sayers, described as "poetry in motion" for his running style, died this week. Where does he rank among the best all-time running backs?

John Letasky: Although he may have been the second best in Bears' history, he's one of the best in league history.