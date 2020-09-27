Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Instead of fining coaches for not wearing their masks, should the NFL suspend them?
John Letasky: No. Most are probably doing the best they can under the circumstances. Maybe the team owner, or commissioner, could just privately remind them.
Jeff Welsch: They should be required to spend an evening — socially distanced, of course — in a COVID-19 ward at a local hospital for each transgression.
Mario Small: No, but as a tax paying American it is grossly insane to to give away that amount of money for fines. For what? A political statement? It would take me three years to make that amount.
Bill Bighaus: That might be going a bit too far. The $100,000 fine should be enough incentive to remain masked up.
Greg Rachac: If it's so difficult, wear a face shield a la Andy Reid. For the comedic effect if nothing else.
2. NFL great Gale Sayers, described as "poetry in motion" for his running style, died this week. Where does he rank among the best all-time running backs?
John Letasky: Although he may have been the second best in Bears' history, he's one of the best in league history.
Jeff Welsch: Sayers is easily in the top 10 of all-time, and never in 55 years of watching sports have I ever seen a more graceful running back.
Mario Small: The Kansas Comet in my opinion is in very select company. In slow motion he still looks fast!
Bill Bighaus: I remember watching him on TV and thinking he was the greatest. After his role in the movie "Brian's Song" I was even more convinced.
Greg Rachac: It's most impressive when you consider he built his hall of fame career in only four full seasons.
3. Are you surprised fans will likely be allowed to attend the World Series and NLCS?
John Letasky: No. I think it's a good move and I'm sure they'll practice social distancing.
Jeff Welsch: The more COVID-19 cases spike, the more we "open up." Or vice versa. It's a reminder just how much money drives our culture.
Mario Small: No not at all. It seems to be commonplace for venues to make way for sports fans these days.
Bill Bighaus: Not really. Nobody, it seems, is taking this pandemic very seriously. Big crowds are creating huge spikes in virus numbers.
Greg Rachac: Surprised? No. Good idea? Hmmm. If they mask up, spread out and don't congregate before or after the games I think I'm cool with it. LOL.
4. After missing a large chunk of the season due to injury, do you believe Jess Lockwood has a legitimate chance to defend his PBR world title?
John Letasky: To overcome the deficit Jose Vitor Leme has built — at this point he'd also have to jump two others — would be incredible. But Lockwood had an incredible 2019 where he rallied to the title.
Jeff Welsch: Normally I'd say yes, but Jose Vitor Leme seems to be the Michael Jordan of his sport these days so I wouldn't like the odds.
Mario Small: Adrenaline is a crazy thing. Very unique sport bull riding is. I think his chances are as good as any.
Bill Bighaus: No comment.
Greg Rachac: His Billings comeback was respectable. No one's ever called me a bull riding expert, but this seems like it would be a steep climb.
5. During the pandemic, we seem to be always washing and sanitizing our hands. Do you have a new favorite scent?
John Letasky: It's pumpkin season, so I'll say pumpkin. But I will say some of the generic hand sanitizer smells terrible.
Jeff Welsch: Orange pekoe.
Mario Small: A sandalwood-lavender hybrid.
Bill Bighaus: Irish Spring.
Greg Rachac: I prefer a full hazmat suit. Can't be too careful.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!