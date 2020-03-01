Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. There has been talk of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo being canceled because of the coronavirus. Do you think it will come to that?
John Letasky: No. There is still time for everything to work out between now and then.
Jeff Welsch: Not a chance. Even if the Japanese have to test every single person, they'll find a way because money talks.
Mike Scherting: I'm no doctor, but I do know that when major money is involved, major money always wins out. The show must go on.
Victor Flores: I can't answer with any confidence until we get closer to July, but it's scary that cancellation is even on the table.
Greg Rachac: In my expert medical opinion, no.
2. Does the coaches chatter add anything to XFL broadcasts?
John Letasky: From the little I've watched, the play on the field is entertaining. However, I'd prefer just listening to the announcers.
Jeff Welsch: What little I've seen on clips has been enlightening and entertaining, so sure.
Mike Scherting: Meh. I'm indifferent to any in-game chatter, regardless of sport. Let them perform.
Victor Flores: The only XFL clip I've seen is Matt McGloin criticizing his team during a halftime interview. More of that would get me interested in the league.
Greg Rachac: Yeah. A lot of gibberish that no one understands.
3. Is there intrigue to a third Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight?
John Letasky: It sounds like the bout went over well with fight fans, so yes. Wilder's excuse of tired legs due to the costume he wore to the ring is weak.
Jeff Welsch: I can't get intrigued about any sport where two people are beating the heck out of each other.
Mike Scherting: Not in this space.
Victor Flores: For boxing fans and TV executives, absolutely.
Greg Rachac: Was there any intrigue to the first two?
4. Is this the best time of the year for high school sports?
John Letasky: It's a good time with hoops tourneys and state wrestling. But, I also like the drama of once-a-week playoffs in football and soccer. Track, cross country, Legion baseball and volleyball also offer unique tourney settings.
Jeff Welsch: It's our best time because our readers from border to border think it's the best time.
Mike Scherting: While state volleyball might be my favorite as a stand-alone event, the month-long stretch of basketball tournaments is hard to top. I just wish all eight state tourneys weren't on the same weekend.
Victor Flores: For me it is, and not just because I love basketball. Every tournament feels enormous.
Greg Rachac: Has to be, right? There's nothing like tournament drama in basketball.
5. Who is your favorite television actor of all time?
John Letasky: I'm going to go with Montana's Patrick Duffy.
Jeff Welsch: I could watch Sam Elliott all day long. He is the embodiment of cool.
Mike Scherting: I'd lean Timothy Olyphant. Deadwood and Justified are two of my favorite TV series.
Victor Flores: Greg stole my answer, so I'll go with Bob Odenkirk purely for his role in Breaking Bad universe (Better Call Saul is my favorite current show).
Greg Rachac: Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been excellent in everything she's done, from playing Elaine on Seinfeld to Selina Meyer on Veep.