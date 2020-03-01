Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. There has been talk of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo being canceled because of the coronavirus. Do you think it will come to that?

John Letasky: No. There is still time for everything to work out between now and then.

Jeff Welsch: Not a chance. Even if the Japanese have to test every single person, they'll find a way because money talks.

Mike Scherting: I'm no doctor, but I do know that when major money is involved, major money always wins out. The show must go on.

Victor Flores: I can't answer with any confidence until we get closer to July, but it's scary that cancellation is even on the table.

Greg Rachac: In my expert medical opinion, no.

2. Does the coaches chatter add anything to XFL broadcasts?

John Letasky: From the little I've watched, the play on the field is entertaining. However, I'd prefer just listening to the announcers.

Jeff Welsch: What little I've seen on clips has been enlightening and entertaining, so sure.