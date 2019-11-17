{{featured_button_text}}
Montana running back Chase Reynolds

Montana running back Chase Reynolds busts through the Montana State defense during the 109th Cat-Griz game at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. The panelists in this week's Five on Five offer their opinions on who will win this year's Brawl of the Wild. 

 DEAN HENDRICKSON/For The Gazette

1. Who will win the Cat-Griz football game?

John Letasky: The Griz will get back in the win column in the annual Brawl of the Wild.  

Jeff Welsch: In emotional games like this, always go with the 'dog. Bobcats 27, Griz 24.

Mario Small: Fighting Bobcats. 

Victor Flores: Both teams seem evenly matched, but give me the Griz because they have a better record and a better QB.

Greg Rachac: All Cat-Griz games are intense, but this may be the most fierce matchup we've seen in a while. I just want a close game at the end ... 

2. Would you like to see all the Montana high school football title games played at the same site?

John Letasky: I've been to a few state championship football games and it's a pretty cool atmosphere at home sites. I like the setup the way it is. 

Jeff Welsch: Restore football to MSU Billings, build a stadium and host the games in the Magic City. Larger population base, better weather, sorta centrally located. Win-win-win.

Mario Small: Here is a thought. Montana high schools should have an all-class championship weekend at one of the universities, MSU or UM. Each year the location will swap. 

Victor Flores: Yes, at least for title games and maybe semifinals. When I covered football in Idaho, players always expressed how much they enjoyed playing at Albertsons Stadium, Holt Arena and the Kibbie Dome.

Greg Rachac: I can't remember how I answered this same question last year. Whatever it was, let's go with that again.

3. Which team has been the biggest surprise in college football this year? 

John Letasky: In a slightly different twist to the question, the Frontier Conference games have been wild this year. Take for example the Rocky-Tech game.  

Jeff Welsch: If you're thinking about the positive, it's Minnesota; on the flip side it's Nebraska. Huskers should play Florida State in the Has Been Bowl.

Mario Small: LSU. Right now, even if they are a little bad, they are still so good.

Victor Flores: Gotta be Minnesota, right? A surprise from the other direction: Stanford ... what happened, guys?

Greg Rachac: Sacramento State. Who saw that coming?

4. Does playing in the snow favor a running or a passing game in football? 

John Letasky: There are different theories, but it seems a running game would be most productive in the snow. 

Jeff Welsch: Games are always won in trenches, but I'd like to be a receiver running pre-determined routes against slip-sliding defenders.

Mario Small: Depends. But I see a running game stonewalling a snow-stuck-slow defense myself.

Victor Flores: Never played in it, and I've rarely covered snow games. But I can't see how it's better for passing than running.

Greg Rachac: It's cold, it's miserable ... it favors the running game every single time.

5. Which actor best portrayed a sports character in a movie?

John Letasky: Rocky Balboa became a household name as Sylvester Stallone played the character in the "Rocky" saga. 

Jeff Welsch: Kevin Costner as Crash Davis in the best baseball movie ever — "Bull Durham".

Mario Small: KUCH! Thompson High. Michael Schoeffling ("Vision Quest").

Victor Flores: My brain says Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta ("Raging Bull"). My heart says Kurt Russell as Herb Brooks ("Miracle").

Greg Rachac: Rule out Ray Liotta as Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field Of Dreams" (Joe didn't bat right handed!). Al Pacino is devastating in HBO's "Paterno." 

