1. With the playoffs starting, who are your picks for the AL and NL MVP awards?
John Letasky: The Yankees DJ LeMahieu and the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger.
Jeff Welsch: Would've said Christian Yelich of Milwaukee, but the Brew Crew keeps winning without him, so Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers. And yeah, Alex Bregman of Houston.
Joe Kusek: Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros for the AL and Cody Bellinger in the NL.
Mike Scherting: Usually, I just go with top offensive player for this award. But Alex Bregman has truly been valuable for the Astros. And Cody Bellinger in the NL.
Greg Rachac: Yeah, Mike Trout is great, but let's think outside the box in the AL and give it to DJ LeMahieu. It has to be Cody Bellinger in the NL.
2. Will Joe Flacco and the Broncos turn it around or is this season a lost cause?
John Letasky: I don't think the year is a lost cause, yet, but Denver better get to 3-3 quickly.
Jeff Welsch: Lost cause. Looks as if they'd be better off with John Elway back at QB than in the front office.
Joe Kusek: The Broncos have been a lost cause for a while. Time to replace John Elway at the top.
Mike Scherting: By no means am I a Broncos fan, but I feel for their fan base. Sort of.
Greg Rachac: Not going to push the panic button yet. But that defense has got to start playing better, and fast.
3. Who will be the last unbeaten team remaining in the NFL this season?
John Letasky: Kansas City.
Jeff Welsch: Dare I say the Detroit Lions? No. Just to be different — the Kansas City Chiefs.
You have free articles remaining.
Kusek: The 1972 Miami Dolphins will be popping the champagne corks once again when the New England Patriots stumble in late October.
Mike Scherting: New England looks better than ever. If any team can do it, it's probably the Pats.
Greg Rachac: Any reason to believe it won't be the evil empire in New England?
4. Which once-great college football program would you love to see be resurrected?
John Letasky: I would have to disagree with Greg on Notre Dame. I'm with Scherting on this as it would be fun to have Nebraska back in the mix.
Jeff Welsch: Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania and give the first scholarship to Jim Thorpe's kin.
Joe Kusek: Harper College. Gone, but never forgotten in our junior college hearts.
Mike Scherting: So, I have no reason for my answer, but ... Nebraska. I'd kind of like to see the Huskers back as powerhouse. There, I said it.
Greg Rachac: When's the last time Notre Dame did anything worth a darn?
5. Who is your favorite TV family of all-time?
John Letasky: The Ewings on Dallas. Also, the Cartwrights on Bonanza were entertaining and it was fun following each family of Tony Soprano.
Jeff Welsch: Definitely the Bunkers of 704 Hauser Street in suburban New York City. All in the Family was the most impactful show ever.
Joe Kusek: The Griffiths of Mayberry.
Mike Scherting: The Keatons on Family Ties were always entertaining. But the Bunkers of All in the Family? That's some good, thought-provoking TV viewing there.
Greg Rachac: Under normal circumstances I would say Dr. and Mrs. Heathcliff Huxtable and their five children, but nothing's sacred in this world anymore.