Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What will be the impact of Novak Djokovic coming down with COVID-19?

John Letasky: It's sad, but does help in charting the course for the full return of sports.

Mike Scherting: You play with fire ... well, you know the rest. Djokovic does now, too.

Mario Small: Djokovic's diagnosis should be of no surprise to anyone. Catching the disease in my opinion is serious as it is real. Wrong place at the wrong time. It's a reminder that no one is immune and to stay cautious.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm hopeful this serves as a reminder that no one is immune and other sports trying to restart apply lessons to their own setups.

Greg Rachac: Hopefully it's a signal to those who think it's all bogus — and you know who you are — to be at least a little more careful.

2. Do you think a football and track facility will end up at MetraPark?

John Letasky: I'd miss Daylis, I really would. But, Billings does need a premier track facility and I'd get over being sentimental with a new football field available.