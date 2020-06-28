Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What will be the impact of Novak Djokovic coming down with COVID-19?
John Letasky: It's sad, but does help in charting the course for the full return of sports.
Mike Scherting: You play with fire ... well, you know the rest. Djokovic does now, too.
Mario Small: Djokovic's diagnosis should be of no surprise to anyone. Catching the disease in my opinion is serious as it is real. Wrong place at the wrong time. It's a reminder that no one is immune and to stay cautious.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm hopeful this serves as a reminder that no one is immune and other sports trying to restart apply lessons to their own setups.
Greg Rachac: Hopefully it's a signal to those who think it's all bogus — and you know who you are — to be at least a little more careful.
2. Do you think a football and track facility will end up at MetraPark?
John Letasky: I'd miss Daylis, I really would. But, Billings does need a premier track facility and I'd get over being sentimental with a new football field available.
Mike Scherting: It'd be great for the community, especially the track facility. Do I think it will happen? We have a lot of naysayers around here.
Mario Small: I think it is a great idea. We (Billings) can hold collegiate events and expand on amateur games as well. I remember when the Hershey Track Meet used to be held there.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I have a hard time seeing where the quantity of events available to host would justify the price tag when there are still usable venues.
Greg Rachac: If history is any guide, not a chance. Hope I'm wrong.
3. Will any of the major sports leagues decide to just end this season and look forward to next year?
John Letasky: That would be a mistake. The country thirsts for sports and in the end, the show must go on.
Mike Scherting: I'm beginning to wonder if they'll have much choice, frankly.
Mario Small: I feel a lot of them will. A tainted, if not compromised, regular season and playoff scenario isn't very appealing.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I think most will at least try a season, but I'm a bit more skeptical on whether they are able to finish it.
Greg Rachac: Still having a very hard time believing college football will be able to pull it off. Again, hope I'm wrong.
4. Thoughts on the new rules Major League Baseball will implement and experiment with this year?
John Letasky: I do like the universal DH, but I'm not totally sold on starting a runner on second in extra innings. Now is the time for some experimenting, though.
Mike Scherting: Universal DH? Fine. No more long extra-inning games? Fine. This traditionalist is over being a traditionalist. The grand ol' game needs some shine to it.
Mario Small: It is a nice start to a bigger scene to come in major sports. My NBA definitely could use an overhaul.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm most interested in how the shortened season plays out in the race for postseason spots. How they choose to get there? I'm a little indifferent.
Greg Rachac: The universal DH is a slap in the face to all purists, but it's not as bad as starting a runner on second base in extra innings. Come on.
5. If you were to have a favorite food truck parked within walking distance of your house, what type of food would it serve?
John Letasky: Remember when Schwan's was the original home food truck? Those were the days.
Mike Scherting: In order, it'd be Thai, Mexican then Cajun. Now, a food truck that served all three? Mind blown!
Mario Small: WOW! Threefold, a Chipotle side, a taco side, and off the back would be ice cream!
Lindsay Rossmiller: So many good choices, but does an ice cream truck count? Picture a nice walk on a summer evening for ice cream.
Greg Rachac: Nothin' better than barbecue.
