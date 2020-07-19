Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

3. Of all the Big Sky State Games torch lighters, which one would you like to have dinner with?

John Letasky: I've interviewed several of the torch lighters over the years and all are special athletes and were here for the right reasons. So, I can't pick just one.

Bill Bighaus: I have never met swimming gold medalist Mike Burton. It would be nice to visit with him over a cheeseburger.

Mario Small: Jackie Joyner-Kersee! Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the 20th Century! My competitive streak would surely have me trying to best her on something. Eating? I might have this one.

Mike Scherting: Gotta be Rulon Gardner, doesn't it?

Greg Rachac: Cammi Granato. Big hockey guy here, but you already knew that.

4. What will TV ratings be like for MLB, the NBA and the NHL when and if their seasons start?

John Letasky: It will be a ratings bonanza. I'll take in a few games, but it's summer and there is always something to do.

Bill Bighaus: I think they will be unbelievable. I know I will be watching the Mariners and Blazers.