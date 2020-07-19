Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. In what Big Sky State Games event would you have a chance to medal?
John Letasky: I think I could fill out the lineup card for a championship team on the softball field.
Bill Bighaus: I have always thought of myself as the one to beat in pickle ball.
Mario Small: Not to ring our own bell (Hammond Law). We were the current five-time Master's Champions. But if not basketball, darts.
Mike Scherting: None of them. It's too hot for me this weekend. I'm hanging by the AC, thank you very much.
Greg Rachac: eSports. Pass me a controller now.
2. What event would you like to see added to the Big Sky State Games?
John Letasky: Maybe with my past expertise in compiling the weekly fishing report and Mario's current knowledge in the same role, we could team up on a winning fishing team.
Bill Bighaus: Competitive eating.
Mario Small: Horseshoes or dodgeball.
Mike Scherting: Tap-room shuffleboard.
Greg Rachac: Long drive competition.
3. Of all the Big Sky State Games torch lighters, which one would you like to have dinner with?
John Letasky: I've interviewed several of the torch lighters over the years and all are special athletes and were here for the right reasons. So, I can't pick just one.
Bill Bighaus: I have never met swimming gold medalist Mike Burton. It would be nice to visit with him over a cheeseburger.
Mario Small: Jackie Joyner-Kersee! Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the 20th Century! My competitive streak would surely have me trying to best her on something. Eating? I might have this one.
Mike Scherting: Gotta be Rulon Gardner, doesn't it?
Greg Rachac: Cammi Granato. Big hockey guy here, but you already knew that.
4. What will TV ratings be like for MLB, the NBA and the NHL when and if their seasons start?
John Letasky: It will be a ratings bonanza. I'll take in a few games, but it's summer and there is always something to do.
Bill Bighaus: I think they will be unbelievable. I know I will be watching the Mariners and Blazers.
Mario Small: There will surely be cratered recliners across the U.S and beyond. Sofa springs, cheers and ratings will be on the rebound.
Mike Scherting: Viewership of the Premier League has exploded in England since soccer's return there. I imagine we can expect the same here for our major sports.
Greg Rachac: Are you kidding? Fans are starving for live events. Ratings will be through the roof.
5. Have you actually been able to escape and do anything fun this summer?
John Letasky: Life is what you make of it, so yes I've definitely had fun doing different things.
Bill Bighaus: Not really. A pandemic is the ultimate party pooper.
Mario Small: I am officially becoming my parents. NO.
Mike Scherting: Not yet, though fortunately the return of MLB coincides with a week off from work. If we get even a one-game season I'll be happy. Yeah, I don't ask for much anymore these days.
Greg Rachac: Hit Georgetown Lake for a few days. Found out my best tubing days are well behind me.
