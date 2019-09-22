1. After a disappointing World Cup, the U.S. is still No. 1 in the FIBA men's basketball rankings. Should the system be changed?
John Letasky: No. Rankings of this type should take into account past performances. These aren't weekly polls.
Mario Small: Emblazonment of a universal champion. Globalized logistics. Bringing the two premier leagues together. NBA+FIBA. The concept stifles the question at hand. Basketball's phoenix rises. #UniversalBasketballFederation.
Joe Kusek: I knew nothing about the FIBA rankings until this question. Shows what they mean to me.
Victor Flores: No. The rankings account for the most recent eight years, in which the U.S. won two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup. They would've won this year, too, if any of their best players signed up.
Greg Rachac: Far as I know most of the NBA's best sat this one out. But the U.S. has been the best team on the international stage for years and deserves that ranking.
2. Are the Giants making the right decision benching Eli Manning in favor of Daniel Jones?
John Letasky: It was bound to happen. Manning appears to be past his prime and obviously the Giants believe Jones gives them the best shot to win a few games.
Mario Small: The Manning legacy may have had its best years in the rearview. But perhaps, new blood is just what the doctor ordered to kindle the fire that may set the 2020s ablaze. I'd take the gamble.
Joe Kusek: Professional sports is a "What have you done for me lately," type of deal. The Giants can't do any worse with Daniel Jones at quarterback.
Victor Flores: Jones might suck, but we'll never know until he plays. We've known for years who Eli is, and that's a bad QB.
Greg Rachac: Might as well give it a shot. The Giants have nothing to lose. Eli needs a change of scenery anyway.
3. After being released by New England on Friday, is Antonio Brown finished in the NFL?
John Letasky: I'd say for the season he is. But, unless Brown is suspended or in jail, a team desperate for a few wins might pick him up next year
Mario Small: Ronald Ocean? Mr. Big Chest? I feel the NFL has not seen the last of one of it's most recent provocateurs. Mr. Brown needs to put up some legendary numbers and silence the distractions of his sport if given uno mas.
Joe Kusek: No. Somebody will rationalize his bad behavior to put him on a roster.
Victor Flores: Teams have been happy to offer second chances to Greg Hardy, Tyreek Hill, Joe Mixon and Ben Roethlisberger (just to name a few). Brown is better than all of them. The only question is which team will sign him.
Greg Rachac: Hope so.
4. Which team has been the most disappointing in MLB this year?
John Letasky: The Red Sox. But to me, one thing that is disappointing is it wasn't too many years ago that the Royals were playing in consecutive World Series.
Mario Small: Mickey Callaway and his darling Mets.
Joe Kusek: Chicago Cubs. If the rumors are true, that Joe Maddon will be sent packing, it will be a sad day for Cubs fans.
Victor Flores: Rockies (sorry Greg). I still can't believe a team with healthy and productive Arenado, Blackmon and Story is in last place.
Greg Rachac: Sad as it is, the Rockies fit this bill. Such high expectations but this season has been an unmitigated disaster.
5. Autumn begins Monday. What is your favorite part about fall?
John Letasky: Playoff baseball, hunting, fishing, pumpkin coffee and pumpkin muffins.
Mario Small: Breathing in her brisk morning air. The memory of my Pontiac Catalina rumbling through the streetscapes of yesterday. The teeming colors of autumn drifting to my feet.
Joe Kusek: Dad wear, crew neck sweatshirts and shorts.
Victor Flores: I'm a simple man — weather, foliage and playoff baseball.
Greg Rachac: No question, it's the pennant races and postseason baseball. Best time of year.