Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Bruce Bochy manage a Major League Baseball team again, or is he enjoying retirement too much?

John Letasky: Bochy would be a smart hire if a team is looking to make an upgrade and win now. As for Tony LaRussa coming back, that may be a questionable move.

Bill Bighaus: He is still a young man at age 65, with three World Series championship rings, so he could still hold his own in the dugout. Look at Tony LaRussa, he is 76 and his phone is still ringing.

Mario Small: Right now on the world stage retirement sounds really good. Does he have anything to prove at this point? Major league sports are not firing on all cylinders due to the pandemic. There is no need to rush back.

Mike Scherting: Dusty Baker made it back to the bigs. I'm guessing if someone wants Bochy bad enough, they could lure a return.

Greg Rachac: Connie Mack managed his last game at age 87. Let's go Bruce!

2. Will you remember Joe Morgan more for his career as a player or an announcer?