Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is your take on the SCOTUS decision regarding the NCAA and education-related benefits colleges can offer student-athletes?
John Letasky: It's great for the student-athletes who will benefit from it, but I do wonder if it will affect minor sports at the college level.
Jeff Welsch: Long overdue. Traditionalists will kick and stomp like with baseball free agency 50 years ago, but like then we'll get over it.
Bill Bighaus: I am all for it, but let's not forget about the budding doctors and scientists who also bring glory to their schools. Bookworms deserve benefits, too.
Mike Scherting: Good for the student-athletes. It's past time for them to get something for what they bring to the table.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm curious to see how far institutions will push the definition of "education-related benefits" for their own recruiting purposes.
2. Are on-field checks of pitchers for sticky substances needed in MLB?
John Letasky: From what I've gathered it seems to slow down the game and is kind of tacky. If you need to check pitchers, do it in the dugout.
Jeff Welsch: It all has a Keystone Kops feel to it. And somewhere the ghost of Gaylord Perry is smiling.
Bill Bighaus: This all seems so petty when you consider what the big corporations and the CEO fat cats get away with today.
Mike Scherting: Seems like they could be doing this in the dugout instead. Re-hire some retired umps, put them in the tunnel, and do the checks there.
Lindsay Rossmiller: If recent history shows anything, motivated players will find a way so I kind of get where MLB is coming from, but it definitely slows things down.
3. The Mustangs will sponsor 'Pups in the Park.' What is the baseball team's best promotion ever?
John Letasky: I remember fans loving the Beer Batter. Bringing in the various mascots has also been a proven winner.
Jeff Welsch: Did they ever have Bat Day? That's the one that drew me to Tiger Stadium in Detroit every summer when I was a kid.
Bill Bighaus: I have always enjoyed the night when teams hand out their baseball cards.
Mike Scherting: The best promotion is to play good baseball. That's all I need. No frills, just a good ball game.
Lindsay Rossmiller: The promotions aren't usually what draw me to the ballpark, but they can be an added bonus at times.
4. Cowboy Christmas is approaching. With that in mind, does Billings need a facility capable of hosting large-scale outdoor sports events such as rodeos?
John Letasky: Yes, without the grandstands at Metra we are missing out. Rodeos, and the fair supercross come to mind, along with monster trucks and concerts. The facility also served as a speedway and horse racing track.
Jeff Welsch: Uh, yeah. Tag-team it with a new stadium for MSU Billings football.
Bill Bighaus: I believe we would get more use out of a 6,000-seat sports arena that could host football, basketball, hockey and an occasional concert or trade show.
Mike Scherting: I supposed we could use one, but who's going to fund it?
Lindsay Rossmiller: It does seem strange that there isn't one.
5. How have you been beating the heat?
John Letasky: Plenty of water and by getting up and accomplishing things early in the morning. Montana summer mornings are beautiful.
Jeff Welsch: The river beckons me daily — even when it isn't hot.
Bill Bighaus: I was out of state when the first 105-degree day hit. Maybe that's my new strategy.
Mike Scherting: Heat? What heat? (That's how I beat it. Just deny, deny, deny.)
Lindsay Rossmiller: Evenings in my hammock on the deck as the sun goes down.