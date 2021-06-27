Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is your take on the SCOTUS decision regarding the NCAA and education-related benefits colleges can offer student-athletes?

John Letasky: It's great for the student-athletes who will benefit from it, but I do wonder if it will affect minor sports at the college level.

Jeff Welsch: Long overdue. Traditionalists will kick and stomp like with baseball free agency 50 years ago, but like then we'll get over it.

Bill Bighaus: I am all for it, but let's not forget about the budding doctors and scientists who also bring glory to their schools. Bookworms deserve benefits, too.

Mike Scherting: Good for the student-athletes. It's past time for them to get something for what they bring to the table.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm curious to see how far institutions will push the definition of "education-related benefits" for their own recruiting purposes.

2. Are on-field checks of pitchers for sticky substances needed in MLB?

John Letasky: From what I've gathered it seems to slow down the game and is kind of tacky. If you need to check pitchers, do it in the dugout.