1. Today's the day. Netherlands vs. U.S. for the Women's World Cup title. What's your prediction?
Jeff Welsch: The U.S. wants this one badly and so does two-thirds of the nation for reasons that transcend the game. A loss would be a shocker. Bigly.
Mike Scherting: The U.S. is going to be consistent. Each of the knockout round matches for the Americans have been 2-1, so .... U.S. 2, Netherlands 1.
Victor Flores: The U.S. wins 6-0, and they celebrate the sixth goal by playing a game of "Red Light, Green Light."
Bill Bighaus: I've got Alex Morgan with a hat trick in a 4-1 victory by the top-ranked Americans.
Greg Rachac: Hard to imagine a scenario in which the U.S. doesn't win comfortably. Just looking forward to the spectacle, during and after the match.
2. What's your main impression following the NBA's free-agent feeding frenzy?
Jeff Welsch: Unlike with baseball, it's hard to get fired up about the NBA in the offseason. Without looking, I'm betting on this: The rich are getting richer.
Mike Scherting: It seems the Golden State Era is over. The race is on!
Victor Flores: Nothing lasts. This time last year Kawhi Leonard was a Spur, Paul George signed a long term contract with OKC, Kyrie Irving expressed desire to stay in Boston and the Warriors were inevitable.
Bill Bighaus: The NBA will definitely be a lot more interesting with Kawhi Leonard playing for the Clippers and not the Lakers.
Greg Rachac: Go Nuggets! Sigh.
3. MLB teams are past the halfway point of the season. Give us a bold prediction for the second half.
Jeff Welsch: The mediocre NL Central ends up in a five-way tie and the team that emerges still beats the almighty Dodgers in the NLCS.
Mike Scherting: Cincinnati finally catches up to its Pythagorean win-loss record and wins the National League Central Division.
Victor Flores: The Angels, playing for Tyler Skaggs, will make the playoffs for the second time in Mike Trout's career.
Bill Bighaus: The Reds, with ex-Mustang Nick Senzel leading the way with a hot bat, win the Central Division of the National League.
Greg Rachac: The Dodgers win the NL West. Oh you said bold prediction? Ok, the Dodgers win the World Series. Bleh.
4. Do you like the all-white dress code enforced at Wimbledon? Shouldn't players wear whatever colors they want?
Jeff Welsch: Meh, the stuffiness is what gives Wimbledon more cachet. The rabble rousers still have the U.S. Open.
Mike Scherting: It's unique enough that it might as well stay.
Victor Flores: Like the Masters green jacket, it's not stylish, but it's become such a signature that they might as well maintain the dress code.
Bill Bighaus: I have always hated it when somebody tells me what to wear.
Greg Rachac: Didn't even realize that was a thing. At least its before Labor Day, am I right?
5. If you could only take a vacation to one body of water on Earth, which would it be?
Jeff Welsch: The Okavango Delta in Botswana. Nothing heightens the senses like exploring a place where you could end up the entree for a hungry critter.
Mike Scherting: Somewhere on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, eating endless fresh pineapple and sipping the occasional — or frequent, I'm not picky — umbrella drink would be nice.
Victor Flores: There are still so many I want to see, especially in Montana. But of the ones I've visited, Alice Lake in Idaho is hard to top. It requires a long hike in the Sawtooth Mountains, and it's more than worth it.
Bill Bighaus: I have relatives living on an island in the Caribbean, so the beaches of Anguilla sound like the perfect vacation spot.
Greg Rachac: Let's keep this local and say Georgetown Lake by Anaconda. Got some roots in that wonderful part of the world.