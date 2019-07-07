{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX France England US WWCup Soccer

United States forward Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal against England Tuesday in Lyon, France.

 Associated Press

1. Today's the day. Netherlands vs. U.S. for the Women's World Cup title. What's your prediction?

Jeff Welsch: The U.S. wants this one badly and so does two-thirds of the nation for reasons that transcend the game. A loss would be a shocker. Bigly.

Mike Scherting: The U.S. is going to be consistent. Each of the knockout round matches for the Americans have been 2-1, so .... U.S. 2, Netherlands 1.

Victor Flores: The U.S. wins 6-0, and they celebrate the sixth goal by playing a game of "Red Light, Green Light."

Bill Bighaus: I've got Alex Morgan with a hat trick in a 4-1 victory by the top-ranked Americans.

Greg Rachac: Hard to imagine a scenario in which the U.S. doesn't win comfortably. Just looking forward to the spectacle, during and after the match.

2. What's your main impression following the NBA's free-agent feeding frenzy?

Jeff Welsch: Unlike with baseball, it's hard to get fired up about the NBA in the offseason. Without looking, I'm betting on this: The rich are getting richer.

Mike Scherting: It seems the Golden State Era is over. The race is on!

Victor Flores: Nothing lasts. This time last year Kawhi Leonard was a Spur, Paul George signed a long term contract with OKC, Kyrie Irving expressed desire to stay in Boston and the Warriors were inevitable.

Bill Bighaus: The NBA will definitely be a lot more interesting with Kawhi Leonard playing for the Clippers and not the Lakers.

Greg Rachac: Go Nuggets! Sigh.

3. MLB teams are past the halfway point of the season. Give us a bold prediction for the second half.

Jeff Welsch: The mediocre NL Central ends up in a five-way tie and the team that emerges still beats the almighty Dodgers in the NLCS.

Mike Scherting: Cincinnati finally catches up to its Pythagorean win-loss record and wins the National League Central Division. 

Victor Flores: The Angels, playing for Tyler Skaggs, will make the playoffs for the second time in Mike Trout's career.

Bill Bighaus: The Reds, with ex-Mustang Nick Senzel leading the way with a hot bat, win the Central Division of the National League.

Greg Rachac: The Dodgers win the NL West. Oh you said bold prediction? Ok, the Dodgers win the World Series. Bleh.

4. Do you like the all-white dress code enforced at Wimbledon? Shouldn't players wear whatever colors they want?

Jeff Welsch: Meh, the stuffiness is what gives Wimbledon more cachet. The rabble rousers still have the U.S. Open.

Mike Scherting: It's unique enough that it might as well stay.

Victor Flores: Like the Masters green jacket, it's not stylish, but it's become such a signature that they might as well maintain the dress code.

Bill Bighaus: I have always hated it when somebody tells me what to wear. 

Greg Rachac: Didn't even realize that was a thing. At least its before Labor Day, am I right?

5. If you could only take a vacation to one body of water on Earth, which would it be?

Jeff Welsch: The Okavango Delta in Botswana. Nothing heightens the senses like exploring a place where you could end up the entree for a hungry critter.

Mike Scherting: Somewhere on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, eating endless fresh pineapple and sipping the occasional — or frequent, I'm not picky — umbrella drink would be nice.

Victor Flores: There are still so many I want to see, especially in Montana. But of the ones I've visited, Alice Lake in Idaho is hard to top. It requires a long hike in the Sawtooth Mountains, and it's more than worth it.

Bill Bighaus: I have relatives living on an island in the Caribbean, so the beaches of Anguilla sound like the perfect vacation spot.

Greg Rachac: Let's keep this local and say Georgetown Lake by Anaconda. Got some roots in that wonderful part of the world.

