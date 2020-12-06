Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the NFL make the right call in benching all of Denver's quarterbacks last week?
John Letasky: The league should have just postponed the game.
Jeff Welsch: No doubt. And for their carelessness, I again think all four should have to spend a day touring the COVID ward at a local hospital.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. The four Bronco quarterbacks didn't follow COVID protocol and paid a hefty price. Serves them right.
Victor Flores: It was right according to the NFL's COVID rules, but the rules should not be lauded. The NFL has cared more about money than its players' health. Who could've seen that coming?
Greg Rachac: Yes. But the league should have postponed the game. If the Steelers-Ravens game was pushed back three times, the NFL could have extended the same courtesy to the Broncos.
John Letasky: I can see it working, but I can also see it being extremely challenging. While it's promising there will be baseball, it's still a shame MLB severed the affiliations.
Jeff Welsch: It feels like a big letdown, no matter how the owners/GMs are spinning it. Then again, maybe now the teams will care about winning than developing.
Bill Bighaus: I don't know. It bothers me that there won't be any ties to major league clubs and that the players will be a bunch of no-names. But as long as the Stang Burger stays on the menu, I hope the baseball is just as yummy.
Victor Flores: I'm cautiously optimistic. I don't think an MLB affiliation is make or break from a fan standpoint, but it might be from a financial and logistical one.
Greg Rachac: It will work as long as MLB wants it to work. The finances are without a doubt the biggest concern to all this.
3. What is your take on the announcement that a new high school sports stadium isn't part of the plan for MetraPark?
John Letasky: Very, very disappointed. The proposed facility would have benefited many youth in both track and field and football.
Jeff Welsch: If Billings ever aspires to be a great sports town, it needs such facilities — and, oh, to bring back football at MSU Billings as well.
Bill Bighaus: I am OK with that. I am more in favor of a small indoor arena for concerts, comedy shows and basketball/hockey tournaments.
Victor Flores: It's not a major blow, but I would have liked to see it.
Greg Rachac: It's disappointing. That would have been a great thing for this community.
4. Did the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout live up to the hype?
John Letasky: I don't know who these guys have been talking to, but I visited with several who looked forward to and enjoyed the match.
Jeff Welsch: I'd have rather seen a Tyson-Holyfield rematch to see if Tyson bites off Holyfield's other ear.
Bill Bighaus: I didn't see it. Who won?
Victor Flores: I didn't watch it, but considering it was overshadowed by a fight between a YouTube star and a retired NBA journeyman, I'm going to say no.
Greg Rachac: Can't say I paid too much attention. So evidently it didn't.
5. Did you purchase a Montana Millionaire ticket before they sold out this year?
John Letasky: I tried to enter the modern day gold rush, but was bummed to find the tickets had been sold out for about a week.
Jeff Welsch: Because the odds of winning the lottery are about the same as getting struck by lightning, I fear asking one fate is too tempting of the other.
Bill Bighaus: I didn't. Maybe becoming a millionaire just isn't as exciting to me as it used to be.
Victor Flores: What is that, a John Mayer concert featuring Bill Pullman reciting his 'Independence Day' speech?
Greg Rachac: I've never even won a shake-a-day. I don't like my chances.
