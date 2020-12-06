Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Bill Bighaus: I am OK with that. I am more in favor of a small indoor arena for concerts, comedy shows and basketball/hockey tournaments.

Victor Flores: It's not a major blow, but I would have liked to see it.

Greg Rachac: It's disappointing. That would have been a great thing for this community.

4. Did the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout live up to the hype?

John Letasky: I don't know who these guys have been talking to, but I visited with several who looked forward to and enjoyed the match.

Jeff Welsch: I'd have rather seen a Tyson-Holyfield rematch to see if Tyson bites off Holyfield's other ear.

Bill Bighaus: I didn't see it. Who won?

Victor Flores: I didn't watch it, but considering it was overshadowed by a fight between a YouTube star and a retired NBA journeyman, I'm going to say no.

Greg Rachac: Can't say I paid too much attention. So evidently it didn't.

5. Did you purchase a Montana Millionaire ticket before they sold out this year?