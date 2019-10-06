1. Do you agree with the Vontaze Burfict's year-long suspension?
John Letasky: I'm going to agree with the other panelists.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. He has a long history of delivering dirty hits. I would permanently ban him from the NFL before he kills somebody.
Joe Kusek: Everybody is crying about Burfict losing his ability to make a living. His continuous cheap shots could have ended the careers of others.
Mike Scherting: He's built a long resume of these type of hits, so, yes.
Victor Flores: Yep. Football is dangerous enough without a player who seems intent on concussing every receiver in the league.
2. Tip-off time, give us your picks for the NBA Finals and the winner.
John Letasky: The Celtics and the Lakers are both much improved. I love these classic rivalries and hope it comes to fruition. Boston in six.
Bill Bighaus: I've got Philadelphia vs. Houston, with the Sixers completing the process of becoming NBA champions.
Joe Kusek: Wherever Kawhi Leonard goes, the NBA title will follow. It will be the Los Angeles Clippers over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Mike Scherting: I'd like to think the Bucks can take the next step. But can they beat Kawhi this time? Bucks over Clips.
Victor Flores: The Revenge of Giannis: Bucks over Kawhi and the Clippers.
3. They've dropped the puck, let's do the same for the NHL.
John Letasky: After last year's NHL season, we know anything can happen. How about another rivalry in Red Wings-Avalanche with the Avs winning in seven.
Bill Bighaus: Wait, the season has started? Give me Las Vegas winning it all over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe Kusek: This year, the Boston Bruins get revenge on the St. Louis Blues.
Mike Scherting: The NHL playoffs are too unpredictable. I'll say two three-seeds meet in the Stanley Cup Final.
Victor Flores: I want to like hockey more, so I'm rooting for a seven-game series between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs.
4. Do you agree with California's Fair Pay For Play act for college athletes?
John Letasky: It might be a good idea, and maybe this is a good way to start. Free agency in pro sports was a difficult road.
Bill Bighaus: It seems like a fair idea to me, but look for everything to get bogged down for years by the NCAA's legal maneuvering.
Joe Kusek: Yes. College coaches are making bank off the athletes' work and can change schools to chase more money. Let the athletes recoup some of the money they generate.
Mike Scherting: It's a start. If some car dealer or restaurant wants to use an athlete as a spokesperson, why are we stopping them from getting paid?
Victor Flores: People in the future are going be baffled that a capitalistic society was so resistant to letting star athletes get paid even a fraction of what they're worth. Shoot, many of us are baffled now.
5. Have you turned the heat on?
John Letasky: Yes. But, like Bill I've also had fans running as well. The air conditioner has been shut down for the season. Let's hope the fan continues to run for awhile as that means the weather is still nice.
Bill Bighaus: Yes, briefly. The fan and air conditioning are humming once again though.
Joe Kusek: Not very often considering my wife likes the house at a balmy 55 degrees. And you wonder why I wear so many different sweatshirts.
Mike Scherting: Seems as I get older, the heat gets turned on sooner.
Victor Flores: I'm a California guy without much body hair, and temperatures were in the 30s this week. Take a guess.