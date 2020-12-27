Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Assuming the NBA completes its schedule, which two teams will be playing in this season's Finals?
John Letasky: Boston vs. the Lakers. The crowds and the "Beat L.A.!" chants return and the Celtics take their rightful place back atop the NBA.
Jeff Welsch: I'm all in on Portland against the Bucks, especially if ex-Blazer Bill Walton is TV color guy waxing CBD-poetic about Voodoo Donuts, Pinot noir and salmon runs.
Bill Bighaus: Tough to say, but I wouldn't mind seeing my favorite Portland Trail Blazers going up against the Miami Heat.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Based on what I'd like to see? Portland vs. Milwaukee. Realistically? I don't know.
Greg Rachac: The Nuggets are knocking on the door. Bring on the Bucks.
2. Keeping it to on-the-field results, or non-coronavirus related stories, what was the top local sports story this past year?
John Letasky: The All-Class State Wrestling tournament all the way back in February. What I'd give to have an environment like that now.
Jeff Welsch: Gotta go with the Missoula Sentinel football team snapping its 48-year title drought with probably the best squad ever assembled in Montana.
Bill Bighaus: I thought it was pretty cool in February when Alice Frank of Billings bowled a 188 game at Fireside Lanes just days before her 100th birthday.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Do you want a guess or the real answer based on the reader numbers?
Greg Rachac: Glendive's Mike Person reaching the Super Bowl with the 49ers. Always great when a local boy makes good.
3. Same parameters as question No. 2, except what was the top national sports story this year?
John Letasky: Again going back to February: Kansas City toppling the 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Jeff Welsch: COVID-19's tentacles were so deep into everything that all other stories pale by comparison.
Bill Bighaus: The seriousness of COVID-19 really hit home for me on the day they announced March Madness was canceled.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I think it has to be how coronavirus put a stop to a lot of things that hadn't been interrupted since at least WWII.
Greg Rachac: The return-to-play success of several leagues, including the NBA and NHL, which each executed its postseason bubble flawlessly.
4. Thoughts on the four teams in the College Football Playoff?
John Letasky: They belong. It's an easy answer, fellow panelists — if you want to be considered among the best then you have to consistently beat some of the best teams.
Jeff Welsch: We spend an entire season trying to decide who'll be the fourth team to join Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Yawn.
Bill Bighaus: Boring. I am tired of what seems to be the same four teams every year. Don't be afraid to toss in a BYU or Oregon.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Part of why March Madness is successful is because of the Cinderella teams. It feels like the playoff committee is determined to never have one for football always picking some version of the same.
Greg Rachac: Meh. The predictability is just plain lame. It's long past time to expand the playoff to a minimum of eight teams, though it should probably be more.
5. What is your favorite Christmas tradition?
John Letasky: Gathering, enjoying the nativity scene, hearing the Christmas story, and enjoying time with family and friends.
Jeff Welsch: Zooming with grandkids in pajamas buried under mountains of wrapping paper.
Bill Bighaus: Enjoying a couple of pieces of pecan pie with whipped cream.
Lindsay Rossmiller: We always put candy canes on the tree, but then at some point end up taking them down to make milkshakes with.
Greg Rachac: As Chevy Chase once said, the most enduring traditions of the season are best enjoyed in the warm embrace of kith and kin ...