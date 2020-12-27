Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

John Letasky: They belong. It's an easy answer, fellow panelists — if you want to be considered among the best then you have to consistently beat some of the best teams.

Jeff Welsch: We spend an entire season trying to decide who'll be the fourth team to join Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Yawn.

Bill Bighaus: Boring. I am tired of what seems to be the same four teams every year. Don't be afraid to toss in a BYU or Oregon.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Part of why March Madness is successful is because of the Cinderella teams. It feels like the playoff committee is determined to never have one for football always picking some version of the same.

Greg Rachac: Meh. The predictability is just plain lame. It's long past time to expand the playoff to a minimum of eight teams, though it should probably be more.

5. What is your favorite Christmas tradition?

John Letasky: Gathering, enjoying the nativity scene, hearing the Christmas story, and enjoying time with family and friends.

Jeff Welsch: Zooming with grandkids in pajamas buried under mountains of wrapping paper.