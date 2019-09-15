1. Which NFL team impressed you the most in Week 1?
John Letasky: Oakland. Playing in perhaps the last Monday night game in Oakland, the Raiders beat their rival Denver and Jon Gruden took a victory lap around the field, celebrating with fans.
Jeff Welsch: For three quarters, it was the Detroit Lions ... and then they started playing like, well, the Detroit Lions — and ended up kissing their sister (that's a tie, for all you Millennials).
Joe Kusek: Actually, the Oakland Raiders. They set aside all the Antonio Brown drama to defeat the Denver Broncos. Not a fan, but wouldn't mind seeing the Raiders make a playoff run.
Mike Scherting: I'm not sure any team looked impressive, you know? I'm leaning San Francisco for the road win.
Victor Flores: My 49ers earned their first win in the Eastern time zone since Jim Harbaugh was coach! (Ignore the fact that Jameis Winston was the opposing QB.)
2. Which NFL team was the biggest disappointment in Week 1?
John Letasky: I'm going to say the Bears just because Chicago is Kusek's team.
Jeff Welsch: The Miami Dolphins holding Baltimore to 59 points in their home opener was pretty impressive.
Joe Kusek: Who else, Da Bears. But there is hope. Chicago lost the opener last year and reached the postseason. My Bears gear is currently in the pitch or keep zone.
Mike Scherting: The brakes kind of got put on that Browns' bandwagon, huh?
Victor Flores: Let's see, which team entered the season with a mountain of hype only to lose by 30 at home and finish with more penalties (18) than points scored (a Baker's dozen, fittingly)?
3. Should Justify be stripped of his Triple Crown?
John Letasky: No. It sounds like this was already dealt with.
Jeff Welsch: It certainly seems as if they have Justify-cation.
Joe Kusek: Could care less about Justify. I just want my money back! I had money on Good Magic.
Mike Scherting: Man, is anything on the up-and-up these days?
Victor Flores: The failed drug test should have disqualified him from the Kentucky Derby, so he should at least be stripped of his Derby title.
4. Should we be worried about the U.S. men's national team after the FIBA World Cup?
John Letasky: Yes and no. The top players will probably still come out for the Olympics, but the World Cup may be a hard sell.
Jeff Welsch: Meh, ever since the U.S. got hosed in the '72 Olympics this subject has been a non-starter for me. Let Sweden or Mali or Peru win one of these things.
Joe Kusek: I didn't realize the FIBA World Cup was such a big deal. Obviously, it's not for our best players.
Mike Scherting: Nah. While other nations scramble to win as many world events as they can, we only really care about winning our domestic pro sports leagues.
Victor Flores: Not until they lose with someone better than Harrison Barnes playing crucial minutes.
5. When was the last time you used a pay phone?
John Letasky: It's been a while, but probably not as long as you'd think. Actually, in the old days of cellphone plans cells were basically pay phones.
Jeff Welsch: I don't know, but I think I was outside a Blockbuster video store asking my wife which flick to get for our VCR before I drove home in my Olds Cutlass.
Joe Kusek: Early 1990s in Las Vegas in a hallway at the Thomas and Mack Center for the National Finals Rodeo.
Mike Scherting: Even when pay phones were prevalent I refused to use them. All those grimy hands ... and this was way before Purell!
Victor Flores: Lol