Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the Cats and Griz make the right decision to opt out of the Big Sky's spring football season?
John Letasky: Yes, but I still wish the Big Sky would have played a fall campaign.
Jeff Welsch: I wrote about this, but ... yeah the whole concept felt like squeezing a big square peg into a little round hole.
Mike Scherting: It didn't seem like a spring season was sensible in the first place.
Victor Flores: A spring season made little sense when it was announced, even if our country's COVID crisis improved by March (what a novel concept).
Greg Rachac: It was time to cut their losses. With questions about testing, limited fan attendance, weather and everything else, the juice wasn't worth the squeeze.
2. Urban Meyer had plenty of college success, but how will he fare as an NFL head coach?
John Letasky: Meyer has a chance to do well. If there is a place for him to have success, it's Jacksonville.
Jeff Welsch: If the stress was too much at Florida and Ohio State, no way he's NFL material. Great college coaches don't often translate to the pros.
Mike Scherting: Not that I wish the man ill, but he seems to have a health scare with each coaching job.
Victory Flores: I'm bullish on his chances because every sign points to Trevor Lawrence being a star. If only the Jags still had Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey...
Greg Rachac: College and the NFL are two vastly different circumstances. His first dilemma: Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields at QB?
3. Who got the better of the four-team NBA trade involving James Harden?
John Letasky: Brooklyn might just be unstoppable if those three stars can all co-exist.
Jeff Welsch: As an Arizona State alum, I'll always appreciate Harden. But Houston, we had a problem. Rockets win big on this one.
Mike Scherting: Addition by subtraction. Houston.
Victor Flores: It's so hard to say until we find out what the draft picks turn into, but I'll go with the Nets. Harden is unlikable, but he's one of the league's best players who will make Brooklyn a true title threat.
Greg Rachac: Harden is a good player and all, but he's not a winner. He's gotta prove me otherwise. Rockets came out on top.
4. Is Nick Saban the greatest college football coach of all-time?
John Letasky: Yes, but it would be interesting to observe Saban coaching during the Bear's time and Bryant coaching now.
Jeff Welsch: It's never been more challenging to win a national title, so yes. The Bear is now a solid No. 2 at 'Bama.
Mike Scherting: Sigh. Yes.
Victor Flores: Probably him or Bear Bryant, who I know nothing about specifically besides his fedora.
Greg Rachac: It's hard to argue that now. Saban and the Crimson Tide are officially a monopoly.
5. Aaron Rodgers will be a Jeopardy! guest host. Who should eventually take over full time?
John Letasky: How about Mario Small of The Gazette. Mario was our only panelist to predict the college football champ right last week. I'd tune in.
Jeff Welsch: I'd become a binge watcher if they hired Bill Walton. "Conference of champions for $200, Bill!"
Mike Scherting: Neil DeGrasse Tyson. But Alex Trebek also mentioned at one time that CNN legal analyst Laura Coates would be a good choice.
Victor Flores: Kenan Thompson is a good host of Black Jeopardy (one of the few SNL sketches I've enjoyed in recent years), so give it to him for symmetry's sake.
Greg Rachac: Conan O'Brien. The hilarious banter with the contestants alone would be worth the price of admission.