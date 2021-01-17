Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jeff Welsch: If the stress was too much at Florida and Ohio State, no way he's NFL material. Great college coaches don't often translate to the pros.

Mike Scherting: Not that I wish the man ill, but he seems to have a health scare with each coaching job.

Victory Flores: I'm bullish on his chances because every sign points to Trevor Lawrence being a star. If only the Jags still had Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey...

Greg Rachac: College and the NFL are two vastly different circumstances. His first dilemma: Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields at QB?

3. Who got the better of the four-team NBA trade involving James Harden?

John Letasky: Brooklyn might just be unstoppable if those three stars can all co-exist.

Jeff Welsch: As an Arizona State alum, I'll always appreciate Harden. But Houston, we had a problem. Rockets win big on this one.

Mike Scherting: Addition by subtraction. Houston.

Victor Flores: It's so hard to say until we find out what the draft picks turn into, but I'll go with the Nets. Harden is unlikable, but he's one of the league's best players who will make Brooklyn a true title threat.