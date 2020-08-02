Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mario Small: Times like these I see how I may be a traditionalist. Inaugural teams and seasons beware.

Mike Scherting: Not at all.

Greg Rachac: Damned if you do, damned if you don't. Starting is not what we should be worried about. Finishing will be the challenge.

3. Would playing a college sport locally or regionally in the fall, and having the national championships in the spring or late winter work?

John Letasky: I'd love to see bowl games and hope there are, but if leagues really want to shuffle seasons they should just stick to a conference slate and try to play this fall. Then, award league titles based on the standings.

Jeff Welsch: So, do teams get to practice from, say, November until March? Or is there a designated dead period? Seems strange.

Mario Small: No way around it. Compromised season. Or a change for the ages.

Mike Scherting: It would work — provided we can play sports in the fall — and I wouldn't have a problem with it on a one-year basis. That format has been SOP for NAIA golf for some time now.