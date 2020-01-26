{{featured_button_text}}
Montana Open Wrestling

Jennifer Verdin throws Katherine Mickelson to the mat at the Montana Open wrestling tournament in Billings on March 30, 2019. Girls wrestling was added as an MHSA-sanctioned sport on Monday. The panelists discuss this and more in this week's Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five. 

 Gazette file photo

1. Are adding girls wrestling and boys powerlifting good moves for the MHSA? 

John Letasky: The popularity of girls wrestling is on the rise locally and nationally. The decision was a win-win for all involved. 

Victor Flores: Girls wrestling makes total sense and will cost almost nothing. Powerlifting is valuable as a cheap vehicle to make girls wrestling easier to offer, but I suspect few boys will come out for it.

Mike Scherting: Girls wrestling is a good add. I'm confused by the powerlifting, though.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I like the addition of girls wrestling. The sport has continued to grow so this seems like recognition they've earned. As for powerlifting, that's a sport I'll have to learn.

Greg Rachac: There's never anything wrong with giving more parents more opportunities to make everyone's life miserable.

2. Who is the most dominant hockey player of this generation?

John Letasky: I'll go with Ovechkin. I read a story where he tied Steve Yzerman for ninth on the career goals list last week. Anytime you're mentioned with Yzerman, it's pretty impressive. 

Victor Flores: Crosby or Ovechkin? Not a big hockey fan, especially because the Sharks always fall short.

Mike Scherting: (Shhhh. I'm peaking at Greg's answer.) Alex Ovechkin, yeah, that's it.

Lindsay Rossmiller: My current hockey knowledge comes from sitting near Greg and hearing his reactions to games.

Greg Rachac: Alex Ovechkin. Don't look now but he has a shot to catch Gretzky for career goals, a record that was always deemed unbreakable.

3. Do you have a problem with the one Hall of Fame voter who did not vote for Derek Jeter?

John Letasky: I can only assume the voter had an axe to grind.  

Victor Flores: It's dumb and par for the course. Too many voters try to make statements instead of just casting their ballots based on players' merits.

Mike Scherting: Getting worked up over unanimous or not? That ship sailed for me a long time ago. I mean, Babe Ruth wasn't unanimous.

Lindsay Rossmiller: There's no scale of how much you're in the Hall of Fame. You're either in or out. But it does feels like it's temporarily distracting from sign-stealing discussions at least.

Greg Rachac: Yes. But at the same time I have no problem with Jeter not being a unanimous selection. A strange dynamic.

4. Were the announced suspensions an appropriate penalty for the Kansas-Kansas State men's basketball brawl?

John Letasky: Season-ending suspensions, including the postseason, should have been strongly considered. 

Victor Flores: I guess so. Punishment for brawls is so arbitrary and seemingly determined by public sentiment.

Mike Scherting: I tend to lean on the heavy side for suspensions in these cases. The suspensions need to be long enough that these incidents no longer happen.

Lindsay Rossmiller: The scene was ugly and unreasonable. However, I also wouldn't want to be the one to have to sort out how much responsibility each player had in that mess.

Greg Rachac: They were pretty substantial. But they still don't distract from what was an unfortunate scene.

5. The X Games are this weekend with two Montanans competing. Is there a winter sport you're good at?

John Letasky: I'm starting to think I could reel in a trophy while ice fishing, or at least I could tell good fishing stories about how the fish was so big it wouldn't fit through the hole in the ice. 

Victor Flores: I'm a decent skier, but I haven't shredded any gnar in a few years. Someone buy me a lift ticket. 

Mike Scherting: Growing up, my buddy Kyle had a Nerf Hoop hanging in his family's heated garage. Man, I could ball. 

Lindsay Rossmiller: Competitively? Probably not. That being said, bluebird or powder days on the mountain are tough to beat in my book.

Greg Rachac: This is golf weather!

