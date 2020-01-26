1. Are adding girls wrestling and boys powerlifting good moves for the MHSA?
John Letasky: The popularity of girls wrestling is on the rise locally and nationally. The decision was a win-win for all involved.
Victor Flores: Girls wrestling makes total sense and will cost almost nothing. Powerlifting is valuable as a cheap vehicle to make girls wrestling easier to offer, but I suspect few boys will come out for it.
Mike Scherting: Girls wrestling is a good add. I'm confused by the powerlifting, though.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I like the addition of girls wrestling. The sport has continued to grow so this seems like recognition they've earned. As for powerlifting, that's a sport I'll have to learn.
Greg Rachac: There's never anything wrong with giving more parents more opportunities to make everyone's life miserable.
2. Who is the most dominant hockey player of this generation?
John Letasky: I'll go with Ovechkin. I read a story where he tied Steve Yzerman for ninth on the career goals list last week. Anytime you're mentioned with Yzerman, it's pretty impressive.
Victor Flores: Crosby or Ovechkin? Not a big hockey fan, especially because the Sharks always fall short.
Mike Scherting: (Shhhh. I'm peaking at Greg's answer.) Alex Ovechkin, yeah, that's it.
Lindsay Rossmiller: My current hockey knowledge comes from sitting near Greg and hearing his reactions to games.
Greg Rachac: Alex Ovechkin. Don't look now but he has a shot to catch Gretzky for career goals, a record that was always deemed unbreakable.
3. Do you have a problem with the one Hall of Fame voter who did not vote for Derek Jeter?
John Letasky: I can only assume the voter had an axe to grind.
Victor Flores: It's dumb and par for the course. Too many voters try to make statements instead of just casting their ballots based on players' merits.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike Scherting: Getting worked up over unanimous or not? That ship sailed for me a long time ago. I mean, Babe Ruth wasn't unanimous.
Lindsay Rossmiller: There's no scale of how much you're in the Hall of Fame. You're either in or out. But it does feels like it's temporarily distracting from sign-stealing discussions at least.
Greg Rachac: Yes. But at the same time I have no problem with Jeter not being a unanimous selection. A strange dynamic.
4. Were the announced suspensions an appropriate penalty for the Kansas-Kansas State men's basketball brawl?
John Letasky: Season-ending suspensions, including the postseason, should have been strongly considered.
Victor Flores: I guess so. Punishment for brawls is so arbitrary and seemingly determined by public sentiment.
Mike Scherting: I tend to lean on the heavy side for suspensions in these cases. The suspensions need to be long enough that these incidents no longer happen.
Lindsay Rossmiller: The scene was ugly and unreasonable. However, I also wouldn't want to be the one to have to sort out how much responsibility each player had in that mess.
Greg Rachac: They were pretty substantial. But they still don't distract from what was an unfortunate scene.
5. The X Games are this weekend with two Montanans competing. Is there a winter sport you're good at?
John Letasky: I'm starting to think I could reel in a trophy while ice fishing, or at least I could tell good fishing stories about how the fish was so big it wouldn't fit through the hole in the ice.
Victor Flores: I'm a decent skier, but I haven't shredded any gnar in a few years. Someone buy me a lift ticket.
Mike Scherting: Growing up, my buddy Kyle had a Nerf Hoop hanging in his family's heated garage. Man, I could ball.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Competitively? Probably not. That being said, bluebird or powder days on the mountain are tough to beat in my book.
Greg Rachac: This is golf weather!