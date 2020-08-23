Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Should the NCAA allow a free year of eligibility for autumn athletes?
John Letasky: It only seems fair. I do wonder about spots on college teams for the graduating high school seniors, though.
Jeff Welsch: Temporarily re-adjust allowable scholarship numbers and go for it. These athletes have lost enough already.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Nothing is like normal, why not this too?
Victor Flores: It's the least the NCAA could do.
Greg Rachac: Yes. Your eligibility shouldn't be penalized for something that was out of your control. A no-brainer move.
2. Any thoughts on the various attendance guidelines for high school sports?
John Letasky: Finding the workers and volunteers could be hard, but personally, I'd like to see fans allowed with social distancing and sanitizing efforts at outdoor events. Would limited seating and masks work indoors?
Jeff Welsch: Health officials are doing this for the right reasons, and we won't know for a while yet whether it is too much, too little or just right.
Lindsay Rossmiller: We saw what it was like to forgo a season in spring so if that's what it takes to allow them to compete at all, I'm in.
Victor Flores: I wish there was more consistency (the State AA Legion tourney, for instance, was packed and mostly maskless). That doesn't mean all crowds should be allowed.
Greg Rachac: A bit confusing when you consider the other events fans have been allowed to watch. Nevertheless, please people, respect the rules.
3. Did the Indianapolis 500 sneak up on you?
John Letasky: Yes, but everything seems to these days. Despite the circumstances, it's still a special event.
Jeff Welsch: My grandfather once drove the pace car at the Indy 500, so rarely does this one sneak up ... but these days, all sports are sneaking up.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Race cars driving in a circle can sneak up on someone?
Victor Flores: I'm still getting used to MLB and NBA games being on every day.
Greg Rachac: Hard to keep track of what's coming or going anymore. So yes, it absolutely did.
4. The PRCA is exploring National Finals Rodeo options. Should ProRodeo consider holding its season finale at Metra?
John Letasky: It would be cool, but this is a longshot at best. Montana cowboys and cowgirls would definitely have a home arena advantage.
Jeff Welsch: We've spent the entire summer complaining about out-of-staters and what they might be bringing with them. Are we changing now?
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'd be curious if Metra has the infrastructure to produce a broadcast on that level, but hey, stranger things have happened in these times.
Victor Flores: I'd prefer if Billings didn't accept sporting events that more responsible communities reject. Emulating Florida is never a good thing.
Greg Rachac: With fans? Without fans? Limited capacity? This would just be another headache.
5. How good are you at the popular backyard game of cornhole?
John Letasky: Let's just say I wouldn't be able to match-up with any of those who were playing in the MontanaFair pits.
Jeff Welsch: I spent a decent chunk of my childhood summers in Missouri and adulthood summers in Nebraska. Does that answer the question?
Lindsay Rossmiller: Can't say I've spent a lot of time playing.
Victor Flores: I think of myself as elite, just like every other dude who plays when he's three beers deep.
Greg Rachac: Let me just say ... "swish."
