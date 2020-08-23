Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Should the NCAA allow a free year of eligibility for autumn athletes?

John Letasky: It only seems fair. I do wonder about spots on college teams for the graduating high school seniors, though.

Jeff Welsch: Temporarily re-adjust allowable scholarship numbers and go for it. These athletes have lost enough already.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Nothing is like normal, why not this too?

Victor Flores: It's the least the NCAA could do.

Greg Rachac: Yes. Your eligibility shouldn't be penalized for something that was out of your control. A no-brainer move.

2. Any thoughts on the various attendance guidelines for high school sports?

John Letasky: Finding the workers and volunteers could be hard, but personally, I'd like to see fans allowed with social distancing and sanitizing efforts at outdoor events. Would limited seating and masks work indoors?

Jeff Welsch: Health officials are doing this for the right reasons, and we won't know for a while yet whether it is too much, too little or just right.