Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Should Boise State hire Montana State's Jeff Choate as its new head football coach?
John Letasky: He's a proven winner and would probably do a fine job. MSU fans have to be rooting for him to stay in Bozeman, though.
Jeff Welsch: Choate has proved his mettle, but Boise treats that team like an NFL franchise and wants a coach with the glitz.
Mike Scherting: He could handle it, I'm sure. But I'm thinking the BSU people think the jump from FCS to their level is too big of a step.
Victor Flores: He'd be a good choice, but I'd prefer Kellen Moore, and not just because he's a smurf turf legend.
Greg Rachac: As a culture-builder and players' coach, he's at least earned the chance. It says a lot that so many in the BSU community are vouching for him.
2. Who is your pick for the Heisman Trophy?
John Letasky: Alabama QB Mac Jones. That's a well-oiled Crimson Tide machine.
Jeff Welsch: Welp, since I actually voted I can't say yet. My choice will surely catch on with an NFL team, though.
Mike Scherting: In an out-of-the-box year, let's give it to Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller. How's that?
Victor Flores: DeVonta Smith. His numbers are insane, and it would be a nice change of pace for a non-QB to win it.
Greg Rachac: My vote is also under lock and key. He'll be well-received in the NFL, however.
3. Is it time for the Broncos to part ways with GM John Elway?
John Letasky: No. We've discussed this before. I do think it's probably time to change offensive coordinators and possibly find a new QB.
Jeff Welsch: The Broncos would be better off if he were still their QB.
Mike Scherting: I've been saying that for a while. He's botched the quarterback and head coach picks for some time now.
Victor Flores: Nah, he's accomplished enough to earn a longer leash. That written, it is weird that the eighth-best QB of all time can't find someone halfway decent to play the position.
Greg Rachac: I'm thinking he's going to step down soon, anyway. But let's have one more year to try to make the magic happen again, yeah?
4. Any big surprises from the first week of the NBA season?
John Letasky: We're 5-6 games in.
Jeff Welsch: The Pistons haven't been mathematically eliminated just yet.
Mike Scherting: Bucks losing to the Knicks. A surprise, and a disappointment.
Victor Flores: The Clippers looking like the league's best team in every game but one, in which they went down by 50 points IN THE FIRST HALF.
Greg Rachac: Zero COVID positives. Although I can't imagine that won't change going forward. Nature of the beast.
5. What are you most looking forward to in 2021?
John Letasky: Positive thoughts, but I won't get my hopes up.
Jeff Welsch: A new president.
Mike Scherting: That it won't be 2020 ... at least I hope it won't be another 2020. Please, not another 2020.
Victor Flores: My loved ones getting vaccinated.
Greg Rachac: Not naive. Things won't get better overnight. But the first opportunity to take in an MLB game, and maybe a live concert, is on the horizon.