Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the Chicago Bulls make a mistake in not chasing a fourth straight NBA title in 1998-1999?
John Letasky: Yes. I know there are examples of not rebuilding soon enough, but in pro sports you win now — there is no tomorrow.
Jeff Welsch: Well, had they gone all in for one more glory they might've followed with a long drought ... oh wait.
Mike Scherting: I'm still trying to figure out why they didn't. Is the rebuild over, by the way?
Victor Flores: Until a defending champion falls short of another title, its front office should do everything it can to run it back, "smart" roster management be damned.
Greg Rachac: No. GM Jerry Krause wouldn't have been able to take the verbal punishment.
2. Have you tuned in to any of the live pro sports now occurring, like PBR, NASCAR, golf or the UFC?
John Letasky: Not yet, but that doesn't mean I'm not interested. I have caught highlights and enjoy reading about the live competition. I hope there's more live sports events very soon.
Jeff Welsch: Naw, until MLB starts I'll continue binge-watching "Blackstone", which in my case means an episode a night before nodding off.
Mike Scherting: Other than the opening KBO game, haven't watched any. Probably won't until MLB starts up or the Premier League resumes.
Victor Flores: I watched Hunter Azure's UFC fight last week for work and checked out the golf event for a couple minutes. For whatever reason, I never have the urge to tune into non-football/basketball/MLB/PGA events.
Greg Rachac: The late-night KBO games have been a saving grace. But sleep is now at a premium.
3. Which team will win on Sunday: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, or Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady?
John Letasky: This will make for great TV. I'm going with Tiger and Peyton.
Jeff Welsch: Depends ... is Brady deflating the balls?
Mike Scherting: Hopefully the big winner is COVID-19 relief.
Victor Flores: One team has two GOATs, the other has Phil and Brady. Easy choice.
Greg Rachac: It's for a great cause, so it doesn't matter. But if Peyton can beat Tom one more time ... whoa boy.
4. In a nod to the Montana prep football helmet tourney, which NFL helmet (excluding your favorite team) has the best design?
John Letasky: Probably either the Dallas Cowboys' helmet decorated with their famous star, or the iconic Chicago Bears' helmet.
Jeff Welsch: Gotta go with Made in Montana -- the Washington Redskins' Blackfeet chief, courtesy Blackie Wetzel.
Mike Scherting: Now that I look at them for that purpose, there isn't one that rises above the others. Maybe it's the familiarity. Anyway, the Bills, if they used the old standing buffalo.
Victor Flores: Not sure there's ever been a more perfect connection between logo, sport and uniform than the Rams helmet.
Greg Rachac: What about my favorite team's old helmet? Seriously Denver, bring back the classic powder blues!
5. Have you tried any "plant-based" meat yet?
John Letasky: No, unless some of those school hamburgers really were made with soy.
Jeff Welsch: The way I see it, almost all of our meats are plant-based. I mean, don't cattle, elk, bison and deer eat plants?
Mike Scherting: My nightmare would be finding out I ate a "burger" made exclusively from mushrooms. Ick!
Victor Flores: I took a bite of a plant-based burger once. It tasted fine, it just isn't for me. I either eat meat or I don't. No half measures.
Greg Rachac: Hey. Could be a good idea with the threat on the food supply chain. Don't knock it til you try it, right?
