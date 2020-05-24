Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. Did the Chicago Bulls make a mistake in not chasing a fourth straight NBA title in 1998-1999?

John Letasky: Yes. I know there are examples of not rebuilding soon enough, but in pro sports you win now — there is no tomorrow.

Jeff Welsch: Well, had they gone all in for one more glory they might've followed with a long drought ... oh wait.

Mike Scherting: I'm still trying to figure out why they didn't. Is the rebuild over, by the way?

Victor Flores: Until a defending champion falls short of another title, its front office should do everything it can to run it back, "smart" roster management be damned.

Greg Rachac: No. GM Jerry Krause wouldn't have been able to take the verbal punishment.

2. Have you tuned in to any of the live pro sports now occurring, like PBR, NASCAR, golf or the UFC?

John Letasky: Not yet, but that doesn't mean I'm not interested. I have caught highlights and enjoy reading about the live competition. I hope there's more live sports events very soon.