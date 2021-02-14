BIllings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Are the New England Patriots regretting parting ways with Tom Brady?
John Letasky: They should be. Tom was winning a Super Bowl, while the Pats were sitting at home.
Jeff Welsch: Did the Boston Red Sox regret parting ways with Babe Ruth? And the Pats didn't even get a Broadway play out of the deal.
Mike Scherting: Egos are too big in professional sports to leave room for regret.
Bill Bighaus: I doubt it. I am sure Bill Belichick believed he had a remedy for Brady deserting him.
Greg Rachac: No. It was time for them to split. It's not their fault Brady sought out and executed the perfect scenario.
2. Will new Montana State football coach Brent Vigen be able to help the Cats take the next step?
John Letasky: He has a solid résumé. The question is, will Cats fans be able to handle it if MSU stumbles against UM?
Jeff Welsch: Given where the Cats are already — FCS semifinals, 4-0 vs. the Griz — the next step isn't much of a leap. That puts Vigen in a tricky spot right out of the gate.
Mike Scherting: He'll have to, or he'll be considered a disappointment. No pressure.
Bill Bighaus: With expectations high, he is saying all the right things and his resume indicates he knows what he is doing. I see the Bobcats building on Choate's handiwork and winning it all in the near future.
Greg Rachac: Sure. All he has to do is get past North Dakota State. Piece of cake.
3. Thoughts on the Rocky women's basketball program, which played with a shuffled roster and without head coach Wes Keller this past week?
John Letasky: I guess maybe the thought was RMC could be quiet and think it would all go away unnoticed without fans in the stands.
Jeff Welsch: I'm struck by how many times in four decades in this business I've witnessed turmoil in women's college teams coached by men. I guess it's the old Mars-Venus thing.
Mike Scherting: Wherever the truth lands, it's disappointing the school wasn't more forthcoming about the initial steps being taken. Is someone in charge over there?
Bill Bighaus: Like Scherting, I wish Rocky would have been more out front at the outset. That would have been much fairer to Keller. Fans were left to conjure up all kinds of possible scenarios, most of them not very positive.
Greg Rachac: In a season that was already problematic, this only adds to the difficulty. Feel bad for the players.
4. What are the big stories in baseball as spring training approaches?
John Letasky: To be honest, I'm more looking forward to how the Royals, Scarlets, Dodgers, and other Montana American Legion teams do.
Jeff Welsch: Speaking of Ruth to the Yankees, Rachac trading Nolan Arenado from his Rockies to my Cardinals is in a league by itself. I hope he enjoys the bag of used baseballs I gave him in return.
Mike Scherting: Just the sheer number of teams not even trying to win. Baseball has become a poor product overall. I can't watch a game unless the Reds are involved, and they've shown no interest in improving their club.
Bill Bighaus: Can the Dodgers repeat, will the Yankees rebound and will the season actually begin on time.
Greg Rachac: Two big questions: Will I be able to resume the tradition of attending the Rockies opener? And do I even want to?
5. How did you fare with the recent arctic weather?
John Letasky: One positive is there was some exercise gained. However, it was too cold for even kids who waited since October for snow to enjoy.
Jeff Welsch: I sipped a slushy margarita and fanned myself on my minus-10 deck while laughing at our friends in Cut Bank, Great Falls and Malta.
Mike Scherting: Our heat was out for a week during that recent stretch of 50-degree weather. I'm so thankful that didn't happen this week.
Bill Bighaus: I took my usual approach. I complained about it every day, and still continued to drink iced coffee and tea.
Greg Rachac: Handling it. Frankly, it's a small price to pay for the downright balmy winter we've had to this point.