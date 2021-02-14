BIllings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mike Scherting: Wherever the truth lands, it's disappointing the school wasn't more forthcoming about the initial steps being taken. Is someone in charge over there?

Bill Bighaus: Like Scherting, I wish Rocky would have been more out front at the outset. That would have been much fairer to Keller. Fans were left to conjure up all kinds of possible scenarios, most of them not very positive.

Greg Rachac: In a season that was already problematic, this only adds to the difficulty. Feel bad for the players.

4. What are the big stories in baseball as spring training approaches?

John Letasky: To be honest, I'm more looking forward to how the Royals, Scarlets, Dodgers, and other Montana American Legion teams do.

Jeff Welsch: Speaking of Ruth to the Yankees, Rachac trading Nolan Arenado from his Rockies to my Cardinals is in a league by itself. I hope he enjoys the bag of used baseballs I gave him in return.

Mike Scherting: Just the sheer number of teams not even trying to win. Baseball has become a poor product overall. I can't watch a game unless the Reds are involved, and they've shown no interest in improving their club.