1. With the problems the Missoula Osprey encountered after a concert at their park, should Dehler Park host a show anytime soon?
John Letasky: Whether I want concerts or other events at Dehler Park isn't part of this equation. There haven't been many non-baseball events at Dehler and that trend will probably continue.
Mike Scherting: Seems things were OK at Dehler after the Dylan-Mellencamp show a few years back. I think what happened in Missoula was the result of a bad perfect storm, which included an actual storm.
Joe Kusek: The rain was an unseen factor in the Osprey debacle. No reason Dehler Park can't host a few concerts after the baseball season ends.
Victor Flores: I have a feeling more people in Billings would prefer to see a Mumford & Sons-level band than a random Mustangs game. Besides, it's not like every ballpark gets torn up when it hosts a concert.
Greg Rachac: It definitely should. Learn from what happened in Missoula. The more live music we get in these parts the better.
2. The XFL now has team logos and names. How long will the league last?
John Letasky: There is no reason the league is doomed to failure. The riddle for owner Vince McMahon is finding the key to marketing and managing.
Mike Scherting: More power to them. The league means more opportunities for other guys. But I don't see it sticking.
Joe Kusek: As long as the checks cash.
Victor Flores: Longer than the AAF, but anything more than two seasons would surprise me.
Greg Rachac: Depends on how much money they lose. If it's anything like last time, this will be another massive failure.
3. What are your thoughts on a football and track and field facility at MetraPark?
John Letasky: I've personally thought there should be another track and field facility at MetraPark for a long time. A football and track and field facility at MetraPark sounds like a great idea and a win-win for the community.
Mike Scherting: What's not to like? Ample parking. A state-meet worthy track. It's well past time for this community to develop more ideas like this.
Joe Kusek: The football facility remains a pie-in-the-sky idea. The track is more realistic. Billings needs to host state track and field meets again.
Victor Flores: It's insane that Billings doesn't have a track suitable for state meets, so I'm for anything like the Metra proposal as long as the financial situation is reasonable.
Greg Rachac: Make it happen. Billings needs its own facility with a workable track. The Metra grandstand has been a boondoggle for too long.
4. The New York Yankees are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. Is this a World Series preview?
John Letasky: Definitely. Both teams are more than capable of reaching the Fall Classic. I'd love to see a Yankees-Dodgers World Series.
Mike Scherting: Maybe on the Dodgers' part. Yankees don't have the pitching to get out of the playoffs.
Joe Kusek: Uh, no.
Victor Flores: I hope so, but I fear we'll get something weird/boring like Cardinals-Rays.
Greg Rachac: Yes. And just like old times, the Yankees will prevail.
5. What is your favorite summertime fruit or vegetable?
John Letasky: Corn on the cob is a favorite and I do like cherries.
Mike Scherting: Strawberries. Unfortunately, my strawberry plants have yet to blossom. As we say about the Cincinnati Reds after each season, 'Wait 'til next year!'
Joe Kusek: Does a fried Twinkie on a stick count? No? Then caramel apples.
Victor Flores: Watermelon, and it's not close. Honorable mentions: apricots, cherries, peaches, tomatoes and zucchini.
Greg Rachac: Plums with red on the inside. And plantains. It's a part of the banana family. It's a delicacy.