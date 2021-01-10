Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mario Small: Consistency with a blue-collar work ethic. Montanan vernacular with a passion for the game that understands the storied rivalry between the two teams.

Victor Flores: All the standard qualities: recruiting, leadership, intelligence, etc. Someone with a clear passion for the Cat-Griz rivalry should be a high priority, too.

Mike Scherting: There's only one quality either MSU or UM looks for ... can you beat the other guy consistently.

Greg Rachac: Ties to the program, a regional recruiting presence, and the ability to understand — and win — the rivalry game.

5. How are you doing on those New Year resolutions?

Jeff Welsch: I'm batting 1.000 in my commitment to avoid engaging with kooks and trolls on social media. I don't even have an active burner account. Yet.

Mario Small: Being a better listener, not jumping the gun and quit texting so much. No, I am failing quite spectacularly at the moment.

Victor Flores: I didn't make any specific resolutions, but I did hope my stress levels would go down. After the coup attempt incited by the president on Wednesday, my hope is all but gone.