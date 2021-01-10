Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What should the Denver Broncos look for in a new general manager?
Jeff Welsch: Someone who won't be stuck in the wash-rinse-repeat cycle of hiring coaches.
Mario Small: Elway needs to find someone that can locate the illusive red zone messiah that has been evading the Broncos for years.
Victor Flores: Someone who can find a quarterback.
Mike Scherting: Go for the quarterback/coach/GM trifecta.
Greg Rachac: Whoever it is better have a good blueprint, because the Broncos have never been this consistently mediocre.
2. Where does the recently deceased Tommy Lasorda rank among baseball managers from the 1970s to present?
Jeff Welsch: A great manager? Hard to say. Wealthy Dodgers always have talent. A phenomenal ambassador representing pure love for the game? Right near the top.
Mario Small: Nostalgic 1988. I was a fourth-grader at Sandstone Elementary and the Dodgers were kings. Tommy Lasorda and Orel Hershiser were leading us to the promised land. Lasorda ranks high for me.
Victor Flores: As a Giants fan, it pains me to praise him at all, but I'd be be lying if I said he wasn't near the top. Let's say somewhere in the top 10 behind Bruce Bochy.
Mike Scherting: Lasorda cost wee Mike's Redlegs more than one NL West division title back in the day. So I'd rate him pretty highly. That Reds-Dodgers rivalry in the 70s was a pretty good one.
Greg Rachac: He's definitely No. 1 on the list for personality and quotability.
3. Who will win and what will be the final score for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday between Alabama and Ohio State?
Jeff Welsch: You read it here first — Big Ten will have the national football and basketball champions. Buckeyes 38-34.
Mario Small: Gangbusters! I'll be the heel with Alabama edging out Ohio State by one TD.
Victor Flores: Ohio State, 38-31.
Mike Scherting: Ohio State 36-30.
Greg Rachac: I'm leaning Ohio State, also. 34-31.
4. What qualities for a coach are on MSU AD Leon Costello's list if Jeff Choate were to ever leave the Bobcats?
Jeff Welsch: What has increasingly impressed me is Choate's depth. Like Rob Ash, he's no cookie-cutter coach, which makes his type a fit for Bozeman. This isn't Tuscaloosa or Norman.
Mario Small: Consistency with a blue-collar work ethic. Montanan vernacular with a passion for the game that understands the storied rivalry between the two teams.
Victor Flores: All the standard qualities: recruiting, leadership, intelligence, etc. Someone with a clear passion for the Cat-Griz rivalry should be a high priority, too.
Mike Scherting: There's only one quality either MSU or UM looks for ... can you beat the other guy consistently.
Greg Rachac: Ties to the program, a regional recruiting presence, and the ability to understand — and win — the rivalry game.
5. How are you doing on those New Year resolutions?
Jeff Welsch: I'm batting 1.000 in my commitment to avoid engaging with kooks and trolls on social media. I don't even have an active burner account. Yet.
Mario Small: Being a better listener, not jumping the gun and quit texting so much. No, I am failing quite spectacularly at the moment.
Victor Flores: I didn't make any specific resolutions, but I did hope my stress levels would go down. After the coup attempt incited by the president on Wednesday, my hope is all but gone.
Mike Scherting: My resolution was to order 2021 to be better than 2020. So far, 2021 isn't listening.
Greg Rachac: Oh that's right. It's a new year. Sure doesn't seem like it. I will have to get back to you on that.