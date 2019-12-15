1. So, what are your thoughts on the college football bowl lineup?
John Letasky: This is one of the best times of the year on the sports calendar. I always look forward to the Rose and Sugar bowls and this year I'm following the Holiday Bowl.
Mike Scherting: I do appreciate the unusual match-ups you get now and then, but other than that, I can take them or leave them.
Bill Bighaus: My family has a reunion every year at the Las Vegas Bowl. This year's match-up is terrific: Washington vs. Boise State. Go Huskies!
Victor Flores: This year's slate seems better than usual. Chris Petersen facing Boise State in his final game as Washington's coach is especially intriguing.
Greg Rachac: Too focused on the FCS playoffs at the moment to have really noticed. Who's in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl this year?
2. Have the Broncos found their QB in Drew Lock?
John Letasky: It's a promising start and I sure hope so. And at least this way, Denver's decision makers will see Lock on the field a few times before the offseason.
Mike Scherting: There needs to be a bigger sample size. I mean, Tim Tebow had a two-game stretch in 2011 where he threw for 345 yards and three TDs in back to back wins. (Yeah, I looked it up).
Bill Bighaus: I hope so. The NFL season just seems more exciting locally if the Denver Broncos are winning.
Victor Flores: No one, much less me, can answer that question definitively right now. Here's what I do know: the Broncos thought they found their QB with Tebow and Brock Osweiler. They did not.
Greg Rachac: Not anointing him the next John Elway or Peyton Manning, but you have to like the early returns.
3. Who are the winners and losers, so far, in baseball's free agency this offseason?
John Letasky: The Yankees. With Gerrit Cole, New York has a legitimate chance to win the World Series.
Mike Scherting: Agent Scott Boras racked up a big W. The guy negotiated nearly $1 billion — that's with a 'b' — in contracts in a handful of days. Now that's so much winning.
Bill Bighaus: The Angels' lineup has vastly improved after landing Anthony Rendon. Come on Mariners, start spending some cash!
Victor Flores: The Mets are always losers because they're the Mets, but they're also winners this year because the Wilpons announced they're selling their controlling stake.
Greg Rachac: Yankees. They won the Gerrit Cole sweepstakes with straight up cash.
4. To date, was the 49ers' last-second, 48-46 victory over the Saints the game of the year in the NFL?
John Letasky: The game lived up to the hype. Unless your favorite team has won on a last-second field goal, I can't see how someone would not say this was the best game of the year.
Mike Scherting: Judging by the score, it'd have to be. A lot of points ... back and forth ... a last-second FG ... what more could you want?
Bill Bighaus: Sorry to say, I didn't see it.
Victor Flores: It's one of the best games I've watched in recent memory. The people who watched Dolphins-Jets instead need to reevaluate their lives.
Greg Rachac: No. It's a three-way tie between each of the Patriots' losses.
5. If you could go on one reality television show, past or present, which one would it be?
John Letasky: Appearing on a show with the Duck Dynasty crew would have been fun.
Mike Scherting: Does the Baseball Bunch count as a reality show? Because then I would have been able to hang with Johnny Bench.
Bill Bighaus: Everybody knows that I am a survivalist. So bring it on, Naked and Afraid.
Victor Flores: Not sure this counts as reality TV, but I'm gonna go with Parts Unknown because I don't think I could enjoy anything more than traveling around the world and eating great food with Anthony Bourdain (RIP).
Greg Rachac: The Pickup Artist, just to knock some fools upside the head.