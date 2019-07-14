1. What do you think of the new Big Sky State Games sports of cornhole and skateboarding?
John Letasky: I actually participated in a game of corn bag tossing the other day and it was extremely fun. Good moves by the BSSG.
Jeff Welsch: As a product of the Midwest, I fully endorse cornhole. As a mid-life crisis sufferer, I wholly endorse skateboarding, too.
Joe Kusek: Now those are sports I can earn medals. Well, maybe not skateboarding, that's a broken ankle waiting to happen.
Mike Scherting: Let's see, if I can find another sport to go along with cornhole and table tennis, I'd be a pretty good triathlete.
Victor Flores: I love the cornhole addition, but let's not give skateboarding short shrift. That sport is a ton of fun to watch.
2. The BSSG are July 19-21. Is there a BSSG sport you could medal in?
John Letasky: It's not a medal sport, but I've always thought if the Soaked Run was around when I was a kid I'd have loved it.
Jeff Welsch: I'd like my chances in ping pong and 60-and-over hoops.
Joe Kusek: Couch surfing.
Mike Scherting: I could medal in the Couch Cushion Triathlon (see above). If I could just come up with that third "sport" ...
Victor Flores: Golf is probably my best sport, and there's zero chance I would medal in it. You wouldn't be reading these mediocre sentences if I was a good athlete.
3. Fewer people are tuning into the MLB All-Star Game. What can MLB do to reverse this trend?
John Letasky: Many events do not draw the attention they used to due to the modern lifestyle. In reality, the numbers were still pretty good.
Jeff Welsch: Nothing. Interleague play has taken what little starch there was out of it, and all-star games are uninteresting anyway.
Joe Kusek: All-Star games, for all sports, have become meaningless. Nobody is playing for conference pride.
Mike Scherting: I'll just cut-and-paste Jeff's answer here, and add: Interleague play has taken some of the interest out of the World Series, as well.
Victor Flores: Show a re-run of the Home Run Derby.
4. Can Houston take the next step now that the Rockets have added Russell Westbrook?
John Letasky: With the Warriors losing Durant, the Rockets should have a chance to win the West — but the L.A. teams probably feel the same way.
Jeff Welsch: Will they be allowed to use two basketballs at once, one for Westbrook and one for James Harden?
Joe Kusek: Who's going to give up their shot attempts? The Toronto Raptors proved when everybody plays their role, teams can win titles.
Mike Scherting: Nope. Oklahoma City couldn't take the next step when Westbrook was the league's MVP. He's just too inefficient as a player.
Victor Flores: I'm pessimistic. The West is loaded, Westbrook's athleticism is waning and he's worse than Chris Paul at passing, shooting and defense.
5. What is your favorite salad at a barbecue?
John Letasky: Like Joe, I love my mom's potato salad and you can't forget her macaroni salad. I've also become a fan of fruit salads.
Jeff Welsch: Potato salad is the go-to 'cuz you can take the boy out of Michigan but you can't take Michigan out of the boy.
Joe Kusek: Potato salad. Mom's recipe. Sorry dear.
Mike Scherting: Potato salad, with a fresh fruit salad close behind.
Victor Flores: Even supermarket potato salad is tasty, but a good pasta salad is hard to beat. I recently made a delicious one with avocado, basil, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.