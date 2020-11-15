Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Are the Chicago White Sox regretting hiring Tony La Russa since the news of his DUI surfaced?

John Letasky: It sounds like the ChiSox are checking into it a little more, but I'd guess the team did their homework before the hire.

Mario Small: Public relations in those type of circumstances will always be a sticky situation no matter who you are or your profession. The only time I ever see a DUI being of any sport's concern is for a NASCAR driver.

Bill Bighaus: If not, they should be. I think this is LaRussa's second DUI. The 76-year-old really made a fool of himself this time by trying to impress the arresting officer by showing off his Hall of Fame ring.

Mike Scherting: I don't know if the White Sox are regretting the hiring, but I'm regretting it for them. Just a bad, bad look.

Greg Rachac: Well they're clearly not regretting it or else they would have parted ways with him. I guess that's my best take on the matter.

2. Is it surprising the Red Sox brought back Alex Cora and the Tigers hired AJ Hinch?