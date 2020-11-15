Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Are the Chicago White Sox regretting hiring Tony La Russa since the news of his DUI surfaced?
John Letasky: It sounds like the ChiSox are checking into it a little more, but I'd guess the team did their homework before the hire.
Mario Small: Public relations in those type of circumstances will always be a sticky situation no matter who you are or your profession. The only time I ever see a DUI being of any sport's concern is for a NASCAR driver.
Bill Bighaus: If not, they should be. I think this is LaRussa's second DUI. The 76-year-old really made a fool of himself this time by trying to impress the arresting officer by showing off his Hall of Fame ring.
Mike Scherting: I don't know if the White Sox are regretting the hiring, but I'm regretting it for them. Just a bad, bad look.
Greg Rachac: Well they're clearly not regretting it or else they would have parted ways with him. I guess that's my best take on the matter.
2. Is it surprising the Red Sox brought back Alex Cora and the Tigers hired AJ Hinch?
John Letasky: Yes, we'll see how good they both are as managers without cheating. Although, I wouldn't put it past them to try again.
Mario Small: I don't think so. At this level of the game I don't see these actions as permanently barring. They did their suspension. Let them redeem themselves.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. I grew up thinking that cheaters never prospered.
Mike Scherting: Nope, nothing surprising about it. From politics to sports to business, if you can make money for someone ethics don't matter.
Greg Rachac: Not at all. It seems like a very 2020 thing to do.
3. Boston Celtics great Tommy Heinsohn died last week. Who are the top five Celtics of all time?
John Letasky: Wow, there is no right answer for this question with so many Hall of Famers and retired numbers. Bird, Russell, Cousy, Havlicek and Sam Jones.
Mario Small: My favorite according to the era I watched as a fan are: Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert "Chief" Parrish, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett.
Bill Bighaus: Tom Heinsohn, for one, along with Bill Russell, Larry Bird, John Havlicek and Dave Cowens.
Mike Scherting: Bill Russell, Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Dave Cowens and because you need to have a guard in there somewhere, Bob Cousy.
Greg Rachac: I don't say this often, and I may not ever again, but Scherting nailed it.
4. Did you follow the Masters?
John Letasky: Not on the TV, but through the AP stories, yes. I just wish I had a little more time to watch as I think it would've been neat to see.
Mario Small: No.
Bill Bighaus: This question isn't very timely! I watched that in early April with the azaleas and dogwoods blooming in the background. Wait, what?
Mike Scherting: No, but that reminds me that I've golfed just once since my daughter was born nearly nine years ago. One of these days, I guess.
Greg Rachac: Definitely. What is it about Tiger Woods that keeps everyone's attention?
5. In a salute to deceased Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, what is your favorite game show of all time?
John Letasky: Probably Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud or The Price is Right.
Mario Small: Does Love Connection count? I mean it has a host and prizes right?
Bill Bighaus: Anything showcasing the skills of Wink Martindale. I loved Tic-Tac-Dough.
Mike Scherting: Joker... joker...joker!! The Joker's Wild. C'mon, who doesn't love a giant slot machine?
Greg Rachac: Jeopardy, hands down, mostly because of Trebek's class and grace as one of the great TV personalities in history.
