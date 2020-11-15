 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

{{featured_button_text}}

1. Are the Chicago White Sox regretting hiring Tony La Russa since the news of his DUI surfaced? 

John Letasky: It sounds like the ChiSox are checking into it a little more, but I'd guess the team did their homework before the hire. 

Mario Small: Public relations in those type of circumstances will always be a sticky situation no matter who you are or your profession. The only time I ever see a DUI being of any sport's concern is for a NASCAR driver.  

Bill Bighaus: If not, they should be. I think this is LaRussa's second DUI. The 76-year-old really made a fool of himself this time by trying to impress the arresting officer by showing off his Hall of Fame ring.

Mike Scherting: I don't know if the White Sox are regretting the hiring, but I'm regretting it for them. Just a bad, bad look.

Greg Rachac: Well they're clearly not regretting it or else they would have parted ways with him. I guess that's my best take on the matter.

2. Is it surprising the Red Sox brought back Alex Cora and the Tigers hired AJ Hinch? 

John Letasky: Yes, we'll see how good they both are as managers without cheating. Although, I wouldn't put it past them to try again. 

Mario Small: I don't think so. At this level of the game I don't see these actions as permanently barring. They did their suspension. Let them redeem themselves. 

Bill Bighaus: Yes. I grew up thinking that cheaters never prospered.

Mike Scherting: Nope, nothing surprising about it. From politics to sports to business, if you can make money for someone ethics don't matter.

Greg Rachac: Not at all. It seems like a very 2020 thing to do.

3. Boston Celtics great Tommy Heinsohn died last week. Who are the top five Celtics of all time?

John Letasky: Wow, there is no right answer for this question with so many Hall of Famers and retired numbers. Bird, Russell, Cousy, Havlicek and Sam Jones.  

Mario Small: My favorite according to the era I watched as a fan are: Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert "Chief" Parrish, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett.

Bill Bighaus: Tom Heinsohn, for one, along with Bill Russell, Larry Bird, John Havlicek and Dave Cowens.

Mike Scherting: Bill Russell, Larry Bird, John Havlicek, Dave Cowens and because you need to have a guard in there somewhere, Bob Cousy.

Greg Rachac: I don't say this often, and I may not ever again, but Scherting nailed it.

4. Did you follow the Masters? 

John Letasky: Not on the TV, but through the AP stories, yes. I just wish I had a little more time to watch as I think it would've been neat to see. 

Mario Small: No. 

Bill Bighaus: This question isn't very timely! I watched that in early April with the azaleas and dogwoods blooming in the background. Wait, what? 

Mike Scherting: No, but that reminds me that I've golfed just once since my daughter was born nearly nine years ago. One of these days, I guess.

Greg Rachac: Definitely. What is it about Tiger Woods that keeps everyone's attention?

5. In a salute to deceased Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, what is your favorite game show of all time?

John Letasky: Probably Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud or The Price is Right. 

Mario Small: Does Love Connection count? I mean it has a host and prizes right? 

Bill Bighaus: Anything showcasing the skills of Wink Martindale. I loved Tic-Tac-Dough.

Mike Scherting: Joker... joker...joker!! The Joker's Wild. C'mon, who doesn't love a giant slot machine?

Greg Rachac: Jeopardy, hands down, mostly because of Trebek's class and grace as one of the great TV personalities in history.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News