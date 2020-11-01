Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

John Letasky: Brady, but one probably also needed the other to shine as bright as they did.

Jeff Welsch: Still believe it was the system. I mean, anybody could've deflated those footballs and fired up those spy cameras.

Bill Bighaus: I have always believed that a star player like Brady makes the coach look good.

Victor Flores: It's close, but it's Belichick for me. Either way, we shouldn't use this season as definitive proof.

Mario Small: I always root for the ol' gunslinger. I'm not a big fan of this duo but I like an underdog. Give us one more epic battle to the top Brady.

5. What TV show of the past would you like to hold a "reunion" so you can see how the storylines would be playing out today?

John Letasky: I'd like to see how TNT's Dallas turned out ending on that cliffhanger. Also, it would be nice to catch a glimpse of how life is going on Friends.

Jeff Welsch: I'll occasionally watch episodes of "All In The Family" and am struck by how much has stayed the same even as so much has changed — mostly the clothes and New York's air.