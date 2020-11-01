Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What is your reaction to Justin Turner celebrating on the field with the Dodgers after a positive COVID-19 test?
John Letasky: He probably shouldn't have done it, but the reaction has been a little overblown, too.
Jeff Welsch: Speechless.
Bill Bighaus: Stupid. Will somebody please take COVID-19 seriously. This is getting ridiculous!
Victor Flores: Turner's actions are indefensible, and he should've never been given the chance to get back on the field. I hope this top-to-bottom failure didn't lead to any severe COVID cases, but I'm not optimistic.
Mario Small: Dangerous egocentric behavior at its finest.
2. Will Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence enter the NFL draft or return to school next year?
John Letasky: If he waits another year, will the team taking him be any better than the Jets? One can't answer that question. I'd definitely enter the draft.
Jeff Welsch: These days, why wait? Who knows if there'll even be a college football season in 2021? Yeah, it's gonna be that bad.
Bill Bighaus: I think he is seriously considering sticking around Clemson for the 2021 season, especially with the winless Jets likely to have the No. 1 draft selection after this NFL season.
Victor Flores: It sounds like his decision might hinge on which team gets the No. 1 pick (poor Jets). I have no idea how his positive COVID test will affect things, if at all. If I were him, I'd declare for the draft today.
Mario Small: It seems we are making a lot decisions based on the fact that there will be a cure for COVID-19 very soon. A true professional has their clutch college degree on hand in times like these. He will stay another year.
3. Is ESPN's "College GameDay" at the Masters a good fit?
John Letasky: Sure, it will make for entertaining television and might draw some cross interest.
Jeff Welsch: Who will teach those guys how to whisper?
Bill Bighaus: It makes no sense to me.
Victor Flores: I bet ESPN will pull it off. Besides, it's a Masters in November with no spectators. Might as well lean all the way into the weirdness.
Mario Small: Another shift in the worldwide equinox of sport. Nothing is safe in terms of time and place anymore.
4. So, who had more to do with the Patriots' success — Brady or Belichick?
John Letasky: Brady, but one probably also needed the other to shine as bright as they did.
Jeff Welsch: Still believe it was the system. I mean, anybody could've deflated those footballs and fired up those spy cameras.
Bill Bighaus: I have always believed that a star player like Brady makes the coach look good.
Victor Flores: It's close, but it's Belichick for me. Either way, we shouldn't use this season as definitive proof.
Mario Small: I always root for the ol' gunslinger. I'm not a big fan of this duo but I like an underdog. Give us one more epic battle to the top Brady.
5. What TV show of the past would you like to hold a "reunion" so you can see how the storylines would be playing out today?
John Letasky: I'd like to see how TNT's Dallas turned out ending on that cliffhanger. Also, it would be nice to catch a glimpse of how life is going on Friends.
Jeff Welsch: I'll occasionally watch episodes of "All In The Family" and am struck by how much has stayed the same even as so much has changed — mostly the clothes and New York's air.
Bill Bighaus: It would be interesting to see how Perry Mason and Paul Drake utilized DNA evidence.
Victor Flores: The Wire, although I hope there isn't an actual reunion show because I'd be crushed if it was bad.
Mario Small: I don't know about a reunion. In a world of reality shows, I would pay to see ALF host a segment or be a part of the Ancient Alien brain trust on the History Channel. World hide your cats once again.
