1. What will be remembered most about former Kalispell Flathead QB Brock Osweiler's NFL career?
John Letasky: His superb performance during the regular season that helped propel Denver to the Super Bowl 50 title.
Mario Small: He will be remembered for being from Kalispell, but mostly for being Manning's backup for the 2015 Super Bowl run.
Joe Kusek: That he made a lot of money in a short period of time and walked away with all his faculties. All before the age of 30.
Mike Scherting: Sure, his career might have gone better, but you can't argue he set himself up well for a post-football career. Good on him.
Victor Flores: His height.
2. Do you agree with the replay review rules in baseball?
John Letasky: Baseball needs to go back to when the umpires called the play and the decision stood.
Mario Small: Scherting agreed. To be human is to error. Referees are sometimes viewed as the sixth or seventh player in some sports, especially around playoffs.
Joe Kusek: With so much money at stake, replays can be helpful. But television needs to get ride of the strike zone box. Umpires can't win with that.
Mike Scherting: Let's go back to the way it was with no reviews in all sports. By having it as a crutch, it seems like officiating is getting worse across the board.
Victor Flores: Replay is far from perfect, but it's better than letting egregious calls go uncorrected while TV broadcasts show the plays from 20 slow-motion camera angles.
3. Did Dodgers' brass make the right decision in bringing back manager Dave Roberts?
John Letasky: The Dodgers should have parted ways with Roberts. Another manager may be able to help them get over the hump.
Mario Small: Tommy Lasorda is only 92 years old. I feel they are looking in the wrong direction.
Joe Kusek: Dave Roberts doesn't hit, pitch or throw for the Dodgers. He deserved to come back for another season.
Mike Scherting: Sure, why not? In the end it's the players' performance that makes a manager's decision look genius or foolish.
Victor Flores: Of all major sports head coaching positions, MLB managers probably have the smallest impact and are the hardest to evaluate. I'm sure the Dodgers thought long and hard and determined he was their best option.
4. Which team will win the NFC East?
John Letasky: It will probably be close all year, but in the end the Cowboys will win the division. Philly needs to hope Carson Wentz stays healthy.
Mario Small: Cowboys so far are kings of "mediocre" hill.
Joe Kusek: Like Premier League soccer, the NFL should regulate the NFC East to the Arena Football League. Got a feeling the Dallas Cowboys will luck out on this one.
Mike Scherting: Are we sure one will?
Victor Flores: I'm gonna put on my hot take hat and say whoever wins this week's Sunday Night Football game WILL be the division champ.
5. When you were a kid, did you like homemade or store-bought Halloween costumes best?
John Letasky: Sometimes brand-new costumes from the store seemed like the way to go, but looking back on it homemade costumes were the best.
Mario Small: Mom was a wizard with the Singer. She would get patterns from McCall's. My first Halloween she dressed me as a red devil. Horribly cute, but the public thought I was a girl in red tights. I had a scorching grimace.
Joe Kusek: Does going to Goodwill in college for a nurse's uniform count as store-bought?
Mike Scherting: I pretty much didn't like Halloween. If I ever had to dress up, say, for a school party or something, I put on my baseball uniform. Original, I know.
Victor Flores: Mostly store-bought. I've gone exclusively homemade as a broke adult, most recently Bill Murray from Caddyshack and a stereotypical dad (aka Joe Kusek).