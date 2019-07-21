1. Who is the most memorable Big Sky State Games torch lighter?
John Letasky: These are world-class athletes and all have stood out on their own merits. But, if I had to pick one it would probably be Jackie Joyner-Kersee or Olga Korbut.
Mike Scherting: There have been plenty of amazing U.S. athletes, but one that has always stood out to me was gymnast Ogla Korbut (2012). Those 1972 Munich Olympics became memorable for many reasons.
Joe Kusek: There's been so many great ones. A Who's Who of Olympic athletes. Justin Huish shooting an arrow to light the torch is tough to match.
Bill Bighaus: The fellow who lit the torch by shooting at it with a flaming arrow can't be beat.
Greg Rachac: How do you pick? Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olga Korbut, Cammi Granato, Edwin Moses, Greg Louganis ... so many indelible greats.
2. With Karen Sanford Gall retiring as BSSG executive director at the end of the year, what will be her legacy?
John Letasky: In the 34th year, the BSSG is still a premier sporting and social event and a lot of that is due to her leadership and professionalism. Gall and her staff have made the BSSG a fun and rewarding experience.
Mike Scherting: I'm sure she and her crew made organizing and running the event look easier than it was.
Joe Kusek: Her willingness to add new events to grow the event.
Bill Bighaus: Her tremendous work ethic, along with her friendliness.
Greg Rachac: The growth of the State Games and the joy they've helped bring to athletes young and old through the years.
3. At this late date, what will be the challenges for the new Huntley Project football coaching staff?
John Letasky: Implementing a system could be a challenge. But then again, it is the start of a new season and the Red Devils will have all of their practices to get ready for the first game.
Mike Scherting: There will be many with less than a month to go before practices start. Even so, it's up to players and parents to accept those challenges and face them.
Joe Kusek: To convince the players to buy in immediately to the new way of doing things.
Bill Bighaus: I don't see it as being much of a problem. The kids will be excited about the coming season and quickly rally around the new coaching staff.
Greg Rachac: They'll be fine. This isn't college football. The kids and coaches will rally quickly.
4. What has been the No. 1 storyline so far at the British Open?
John Letasky: David Duval made a 14 on one hole. But, hey, I'd probably shoot a 30 on the same hole.
Mike Scherting: Maybe it was bound to happen at some point, but, still, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both missing the cut was eye-opening.
Joe Kusek: The monster scores some golfers are taking on the different holes. Makes us strugglers smile a bit.
Bill Bighaus: With big numbers being posted on some holes, I thought I heard it was going to be OK to use a foot wedge over the weekend.
Greg Rachac: That Tiger and Phil both missed the cut. First time ever. Didn't see that coming. Probably should have.
5. Is it ever too early to start thinking about fair food?
John Letasky: I was thinking about a Fourth of July barbecue a month or so before, and as the fair approaches I'm thinking about Vikings, corn dogs and cheese curds.
Mike Scherting: Yes, yes it is.
Joe Kusek: I'm always thinking about food, period.
Bill Bighaus: It's hard for me to get too excited about the fair menu because I eat corn dogs year round.
Greg Rachac: With all due respect to the time-honored deep-fried butter stick, I'll pass.