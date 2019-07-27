MISSOULA — Four Missoula pitchers limited the Billings Mustangs to six hits Saturday night in the Osprey's 5-1 Pioneer League baseball victory.
The Mustangs struck out 12 times in the third game of a four-game series. Billings (16-24) and Missoula (21-19) meet again on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
Liu Fuenmayor (3-1) was the winning pitcher in relief for the Osprey.
Missoula's Tristen Carranza, Spencer Brickhouse and Liover Peguero stroked two hits apiece. Carranza had a double.
The Mustangs were led by the two hits of Matt Lloyd. T.J. Hopkins knocked in the lone Billings' run in the sixth with a single.