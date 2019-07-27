{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Four Missoula pitchers limited the Billings Mustangs to six hits Saturday night in the Osprey's 5-1 Pioneer League baseball victory.

The Mustangs struck out 12 times in the third game of a four-game series. Billings (16-24) and Missoula (21-19) meet again on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. 

Liu Fuenmayor (3-1) was the winning pitcher in relief for the Osprey. 

Missoula's Tristen Carranza, Spencer Brickhouse and Liover Peguero stroked two hits apiece. Carranza had a double.

The Mustangs were led by the two hits of Matt Lloyd. T.J. Hopkins knocked in the lone Billings' run in the sixth with a single.

