Billings Mustangs' parent club in Cincinnati drafts three high schoolers among six picks

BILLINGS — The Cincinnati Reds drafted three high school players among their six picks in the 2020 MLB Draft, which was completed Thursday night.

High school outfielder Austin Hendrick, who was the Reds’ first pick and the 12th overall selection on Wednesday, was joined by prep catcher Jackson Miller and outfielder Mac Wainwright on the draft’s second day.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft, which has normally been 40 rounds in recent years, was limited to five rounds this season. All draft eligible players not signed are now considered free agents.

Hendrick, who is 6-foot, 195 pounds and a left-handed hitter, was drafted out of West Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania and is projected to be a middle-of-the-order hitter in the major leagues. He has given a verbal commitment to play college baseball at Mississippi State.