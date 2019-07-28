MISSOULA — The Billings Mustangs bounced back from a loss Saturday here with a 9-2 victory over the Osprey on Sunday.
Quin Cotton's two-run single spurred a four-run fourth inning, and T.J. Hopkins hit a solo home run in the third to propel the Mustangs' offense. Billings outfielder Edwin Yon went 5 for 5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Three pitchers — starter Noah Davis and relievers Omar Conoropo (4-0) and Manuel Chachutt — limited Missoula to two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
It was a reversal from Saturday night, when four Missoula pitchers limited the Mustangs to six hits in a 5-1 victory. The Mustangs struck out 12 times.
Liu Fuenmayor (3-1) was the winning pitcher in relief for the Osprey on Saturday. Missoula's Tristen Carranza, Spencer Brickhouse and Liover Peguero stroked two hits apiece. Carranza had a double.
The Mustangs were led by the two hits of Matt Lloyd. Hopkins knocked in the lone Billings' run in the sixth with a single.
The Mustangs begin a three-game series at Great Falls on Monday.