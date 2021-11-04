Billings Mustangs will start 2022 Pioneer League season at Missoula PaddleHeads on May 25

The Billings Mustangs open the 2022 Pioneer League season May 25 at defending champion Missoula and will have their first homestand starting on May 28, according to the league schedule that was released on Thursday.

Like last season, league teams will play 96 games, 48 home and 48 away. More than half of the Mustangs’ home games — 25 of them — will be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The Mustangs’ first homestand, which is against the Northern Colorado Owlz, a team that sat out last season, concludes with an afternoon game on Memorial Day, May 30. All veterans, reservists, guardsmen and active-duty military will be able to attend for $1.

Six of the nine other Pioneer League teams will visit Dehler Park during the course of the season. Among those is the Flathead Valley expansion team, which will join the Mustangs in the league’s Northern Division.

The team’s longest road trip is a 13-day, 11-game swing to Flathead Valley, Idaho Falls and Great Falls from Aug. 6 to Aug. 18.

The Mustangs end the regular season with a six-game homestand against Idaho Falls Sept. 5-10. Billings will be at the Rocky Mountain Vibes on the Fourth of July.

Next season will be the second for the Pioneer League as an independent “partner league” of Major League Baseball.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0