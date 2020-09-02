 Skip to main content
Billings native Reece Monaco named play-by-play announcer for Wyoming men's basketball

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Veteran University of Wyoming radio broadcaster Reece Monaco has been named the new play-by-play announcer for the Cowboys men’s basketball team.

UW and Learfield IMG College, the university’s athletics media right holder, made the announcement on Monday. Monaco takes over for Dave Walsh, who has stepped away from play-by-play duties for men’s basketball after 36 years but will continue as the voice of Wyoming football on the Cowboy Sports Network.

Monaco has spent the last 19 years as the voice of UW women’s basketball. He has served as a sideline reporter for football for the past nine seasons.

Keith Kelley will replace Monaco as the play-by-play voice of Cowgirl basketball.

Monaco is a Billings native and a Wyoming graduate. He has been named the Wyoming sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association five times.

"Reece Monaco has done an outstanding job serving as voice of the Cowgirl basketball team and we are extremely happy to be able to have him assume the role as the new voice of Cowboy basketball," Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman said in a press release.

