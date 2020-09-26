Billings Senior product Tyger Frye catches 2 TD passes in Dickinson State win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DICKINSON, N.D. — Billings Senior product Tyger Frye caught two of Drew Boedecker’s four touchdown passes in a 27-13 Dickinson State win over Valley City State on Saturday.

Frye caught eight passes for 89 yards, including scores of 6 and 23 yards. Boedecker, from Sheridan, Wyoming, completed 19 of 30 passes for 265 yards and one interception.

Jalen Pfeifer scored from 1 yard out early in the first quarter to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. But the Blue Hawks (3-0) answered with three consecutive scores before a 17-yard run from Taylor Simmons pulled Valley City within 21-13 in the third quarter.

Dickinson State responded again, however, this time with a 10-play, 72-yard drive that ate up more than 11 minutes on the clock. It culminated in Frye’s second TD catch and sealed the win for the Blue Hawks.

Riley Linder, who played for Scobey, led the Hawks with 120 yards on 27 carries. Jaret Lee caught eight passes for 132 yards.

