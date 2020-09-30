Billings Skyview tries for back-to-back wins in hosting Bozeman Gallatin on Thursday

Billings Skyview looks to maintain momentum after breaking a long losing streak when the Falcons play host to Bozeman Gallatin on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a 20-0 win over Great Falls CMR last week, the program’s first win since late in the 2017 season. Quarterback Dylan Goodell accounted for 282 total yards and two touchdowns in helping Skyview (1-2) end a 22-game losing streak.

Gallatin (1-2) is playing in its first season of Class AA football after the school opened this fall with no senior students. The Raptors lost last week 70-0 to Billings West. The Raptors own a 20-19 win over Belgrade and opened the season with a 48-14 loss to Great Falls.

