Billings West boys place 4th and Golden Bears girls 5th at State AA cross country

KALISPELL — Missoula Sentinel senior Corbin Johnson, his teammates and his coaches were trying to do the math in their heads as the State AA boys cross country team scores were being announced Saturday.

Bozeman, which had the individual champion, was announced as the third-place finisher with 69 points at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell. That was a good start for Johnson and the Spartans.

Then Missoula Hellgate, which had the third- and fourth-place individuals, was announced as the second-place finisher with 67 points. That left only one team that hadn’t heard its name called yet.

Sentinel, with 59 points, was announced as the team champion. The long-awaited celebration began as the Spartans won their first state championship since 1984, snapping Bozeman’s 12-year title streak, an MHSA record regardless of classification.

“I literally feel to the ground crying like hell,” said Johnson, the Spartans’ lone tenured senior.

The Spartans nearly won the individual title, too. Junior Tanner Klumph was leading by a handful of strides at the midway point of the race, got passed by Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde but kept up the battle and finished in second place by about 11 seconds.