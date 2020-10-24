Billings West boys place 4th and Golden Bears girls 5th at State AA cross country

KALISPELL — Missoula Sentinel senior Corbin Johnson, his teammates and his coaches were trying to do the math in their heads as the State AA boys cross country team scores were being announced Saturday.
Bozeman, which had the individual champion, was announced as the third-place finisher with 69 points at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell. That was a good start for Johnson and the Spartans.
Then Missoula Hellgate, which had the third- and fourth-place individuals, was announced as the second-place finisher with 67 points. That left only one team that hadn’t heard its name called yet.
Sentinel, with 59 points, was announced as the team champion. The long-awaited celebration began as the Spartans won their first state championship since 1984, snapping Bozeman’s 12-year title streak, an MHSA record regardless of classification.
“I literally feel to the ground crying like hell,” said Johnson, the Spartans’ lone tenured senior.
The Spartans nearly won the individual title, too. Junior Tanner Klumph was leading by a handful of strides at the midway point of the race, got passed by Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde but kept up the battle and finished in second place by about 11 seconds.
On a cold day, with a temperature of 12 degrees with the wind chill according to Billings West coach Lauren Zent, all the runners battled through a course that was snow packed in spots (race officials were able to clear and move some of the snow) due to the winter storm that struck the region Friday. The snow continued into the night and quit in time for the races, Zent said, adding "the weather was tough."
The Bears boys were fourth, and although they were shooting for a top-3 finish, Zent said they had every reason to be proud.
Senior Caleb Hornung was sixth and sophomore Jaxon Straus 15th for West to secure all-state finishes. Hornung is a three-time state placer. He didn't run as a freshman and played football said Zent. It is Straus' first time placing in the top 15.
"We had a strong boys core that really believed in what they were doing," said Zent. "They are very excited about fourth and proud of what they accomplished and are already asking to train for next year."
The Billings Skyview boys were 11th and Billings Senior 13th.
State AA Girls
Missoula Hellgate junior Kensey May didn’t expect to win a state cross country title in Montana’s largest classification after she moved to Missoula prior to the season. She had been a state champ in Virginia last year, but that came in the smallest classification, so this was a sizable jump.
It didn’t look like she’d win either when the lead group of two runners had a lead of about eight seconds on her at the midway point of the race. But May stuck with her conservative approach early, made her push in the final mile and overtook defending champ Kylie Hartnett of Helena High within the last half mile or so, finishing in 19:21.03 to win by about five seconds.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” May said while walking back to the team bus after becoming Hellgate's first state champ since Paige Gilchrist in 2012. “It’s just crazy to me because I’ve been a state champion before but not for the top class. I’m feeling pretty good.”
May hadn’t won a race all year until she finished first at the three-team Missoula city championships nine days before state. It was the confidence booster she needed, although she still had some nerves leading up to the race.
“I was actually excited to run in the snow this morning even though I was feeling crazy sick,” said May, who last ran in the snow as a sixth grader in Bozeman before she moved to Virginia after that school year and returned to the state this year because her father is now the Montana Grizzlies cross country coach.
May’s win denied Hartnett the chance to become the first repeat champion since Kalispell Glacier’s Annie Hill in 2014 and 2015. Hartnett, who described running in the snow as trying to run in quicksand, still earned all-state honors for the third time by placing second.
There was one girls title that was defended. Bozeman won for the second year in a row and 13th time in 14 seasons, the lone interruption a 2018 second-place finish to Hellgate, which finished with 47 points this year, just four behind Bozeman’s 43.
The West girls placed fifth. Skyview was ninth and Senior 15th.
West junior Ali Keith was eighth, placing at the state meet for the first time.
Zent said her boys and girls team will only graduate one runner each.
"It is a young girls team and we don't have a ton of experience at big meets like state, so to get fifth at state was great for them," she said.
Skyview's Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, the Billings City Meet titlist, was 10th to become a three-time state placer.
"Emberlyn displayed a tremendous amount of growth and grace over the course of her four years with us. She’s come a long way starting with her freshman year, wide-eyed and nervous to toe the line at the state meet in 2017," Skyview coach Carol Kuhns said. "Overcoming an injury that held her out most of her junior season, and then the emotional let down of losing her track season to the pandemic. Emberlyn never backed down from the challenge of being an all-state placer. She accomplished her goal three years in a row."
The Gazette's John Letasky contributed to this report.
