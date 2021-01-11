Boise State rolls to win over Wyoming in men's basketball

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Abu Kigab and Devonaire Doutrive scored 21 points apiece Monday night as Boise State won at Wyoming 83-60 in Mountain West men's basketball.

Doutrive knocked down four 3-pointers.

The conference-leading Broncos (11-1, 7-0), who have won 11 consecutive games, also received a double-double from Miaden Armus, who finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Wyoming (7-3, 1-2) was led by the 16 points of Marcus Williams. Teammates Hunter Maldonado and Xavier DuSell added 10 points each.

Boise State shot 51.5%, compared to 39% for the Cowboys.

The Broncos also owned a commanding, 47-23, rebounding advantage.

BSU led 43-35 at intermission, and outscored Wyoming 40-25 during the second half.

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday night in Laramie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0