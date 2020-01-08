{{featured_button_text}}

SAN DIEGO — A 28-point night from Tereza Vitulova wasn't enough for the University of Wyoming women's basketball team in a 67-60 overtime loss at San Diego State.

The Cowgirls (7-7 overall, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) led 30-23 at halftime, and the Aztecs (8-9, 3-2) outscored them 13-4 in the third quarter. A 10-0 fourth quarter run put Wyoming up six with 2:32 left on the clock, and it led by three points with 10 seconds left. SDSU's Taylor Kalmer sunk a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime.

Vitulova made 13 of 23 field goals and grabbed six rebounds. Taylor Rusk added 11 points (4 of 8 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range) and recorded nine rebounds.

