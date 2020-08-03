Carroll College adds Ronn See as assistant men's basketball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — The men's basketball team at Carroll College has added Ronn See as an assistant coach.

See, who is a native of Palm Springs, California, is a former assistant coach for Caltech from 2014-16.

He comes to Carroll after working for Open Gym Premier in Anaheim, California, running elite high school basketball circuits across the west coast. He served as the director of the Elite Basketball Circuit.

"We are beyond excited to add Ronn See as our lead assistant coach," Carroll coach Kurt Paulson said in a press release. "Ronn brings a wealth of knowledge to our program in the areas of recruiting southern California and strength and conditioning."

See played college basketball at the University of La Verne, and received first team all-conference recognition. He obtained a degree in kinesiology in 2015.

