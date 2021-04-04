Casper's Mike Devereaux elected to Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame

Casper Kelly Walsh alum Mike Devereaux was elected to the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame recently the Casper Star-Tribune reported. Devereaux, a three-sport standout for the Trojans, played seven of his 12 Major League seasons with the Orioles.

The outfielder finished his Baltimore career with a .251 batting average, 94 home runs and 403 RBIs. In 1991 and '92 Devereaux had at least 10 home runs, triples and doubles. He was named the Most Valuable Oriole in 1992 after leading the team in 10 offensive categories.

Devereaux went on to win MVP honors in the National League Championship Series for the Atlanta Braves in 1995 en route to helping the Braves win the World Series that year.

The 1981 graduate of KWHS helped the Trojans win back-to-back state titles in both football and basketball during his junior and senior seasons and won four events (100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and the high jump) to lead KW to the 1981 state track & field title.

Devereaux also starred for the Casper Oilers before continuing his baseball career at Arizona State University.

